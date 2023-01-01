Pope Benedict XVI visits the United States in 2008 in a whirlwind of pointed and timely messages





By Mark Pattison

WASHINGTON (CNS) – When Pope Benedict XVI came to the United States for a six-day visit to Washington and New York in mid-April 2008, some media outlets called the pace of his schedule of “exhausting”.

Pope Benedict handled the pace with good grace as he carried his message to millions of Catholics in the United States and around the world. He died in the Vatican on December 31.

The trip was timed to help celebrate the bicentennials of four archdioceses in the United States: New York, Boston, Philadelphia and Louisville, Kentucky. They were erected from the Diocese of Baltimore, the first diocese in the country, which was elevated to an archdiocese in the same year, 1808.

But it was the abuse crisis, which made headlines in 2002 and persists to this day, that has been at the center of Pope Benedict’s journey; it was the first papal visit since the scandal started making headlines in the United States

During a Mass at the brand new Nationals Park in Washington, Pope Benedict XVI said that “none of my words could describe the pain and damage inflicted by such abuse. It is important that those who have suffered receive loving pastoral care.

The pope praised the efforts to deal “honestly and fairly with this tragic situation and to ensure that the children – whom Our Lord loves so deeply and who are our greatest treasure – can grow up in a safe environment.”

“I encourage each of you to do what you can to promote healing and reconciliation and to help those who have been hurt. Also, I ask you to love your priests and affirm them in the great work they are doing,” he said.

Later that day, he met privately with a group of abuse victims at the Apostolic Nunciature; the meeting was a first for a pope.

Pope Benedict’s Washington itinerary included an audience with U.S. bishops and an appearance at the Catholic University of America, the country’s papally chartered university, to speak to educators. He also presided over a vespers service at the Basilica of the Sanctuary of the Immaculate Conception.

The Pope met President George W. Bush inside the White House, emerging to cheers from the crowd outside as the Pope and the President exchanged greetings.

During his meeting with the bishops, Pope Benedict XVI acknowledged the “evil” of the clerical sexual abuse crisis and encouraged them to continue their work to restore trust in the Church and its ministers.

Speaking to educators at the Catholic University of America, he said today’s challenges require strong instruction in the faith, especially among young people. But they also call for “cultivating an authentically Catholic mindset, intellectual culture” and can bring the gospel to the pressing issues facing American society.

Before heading to New York, Pope Benedict XVI met with 200 representatives of Islam, Jainism, Buddhism, Hinduism and Judaism gathered at the Pope John Paul II Cultural Center, and on their way to a service ecumenical prayer hall in Manhattan, Pope Benedict stopped to greet the Jewish leaders of the Park East Synagogue.

At the synagogue, Pope Benedict expressed his respect for the city’s Jewish community and encouraged the building of “bridges of friendship” between religions. The meeting marked the first time a pope has visited a Jewish place of worship in the United States, and it took place a day before the start of Passover.

During the ecumenical prayer service, Pope Benedict said the witness of Christians around the world is weakened not only by their divisions, but also by some communities that are turning their backs on Christian tradition.

“Too often those who are not Christians, as they watch Christian communities break up, are understandably confused about the message of the gospel itself,” he said.

He also praised the ecumenical commitment of American Christians and acknowledged that the agreements found in their theological dialogues contributed to the theological agreements forged later by the Vatican and its official dialogue partners.

Celebrating Mass in St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York with thousands of priests and religious, the Pope urged the Catholic Church in the United States to move beyond divisions and scandal toward a “new sense of unity and of the goal”. It is time, he said, to “put aside all anger and contention” within the church and embark on a new mission of evangelism in society.

Honoring the bicentennials of four U.S. archdioceses, Pope Benedict XVI hailed the “solid foundations” of the U.S. Catholic Church and said the “future of the Church in America” must continue to build on this “heritage.” impressive”.

But in his homily for the last American Mass, celebrated at Yankee Stadium, he also said the “impressive growth” of the American church has not been “without challenges”, likening those challenges to “linguistic and cultural tensions”. found in the early church.

“During these 200 years, the face of the Catholic community in your country has changed a lot,” said Pope Benedict XVI. “We think of the successive waves of immigrants whose traditions have so enriched the church in America.”

He also praised “the strong faith that has built the network of churches, educational, health care and social institutions that have long been the hallmark of the church in this country”, as well as “those countless fathers and mothers who transmitted the faith”. to their children, the constant ministry of the many priests who have dedicated their lives to the care of souls and the incalculable contribution of so many men and women religious.

In a speech to the United Nations General Assembly, Pope Benedict said that neither government nor religion has the right to modify or limit human rights, because these rights derive from the dignity of each person created in the image of God. The pope insisted that human rights cannot be limited or rewritten on the basis of national interests or majority rule.

He also said that the role of religions is not to dictate government policy, but to help their members strive to find the truth, including the truth about the dignity of all, even if their religious views are different.

Two years after his visit to the United States, Pope Benedict sat down for an interview with German journalist Peter Seewald. The interview became the basis of a book, “Light of the World: The Pope, the Church and the Signs of the Times.”

Speaking about the visit, as the abuse crisis took center stage, Pope Benedict said, “I think even non-Catholics were surprised that the visit was not some kind of challenge.”

The pope said that at every appointment on his trip, including liturgies in New York and Washington, there was “joyful participation, a feeling of closeness, of communion, which touched me very much.”

When asked if the church in the United States has already overcome the abuse crisis, Pope Benedict replied, “That might be an exaggeration.” But, he added, the crisis has made the American Church in the United States “conscious of its fragility and the problems and the sin present there. Its very important. Moreover, there is an inner awakening to the need to overcome all these things and to live and embody the Catholic identity in new ways in our time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.catholicnews.com/2022/12/31/benedict-2008-visit-whirlwind/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos