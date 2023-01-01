Hughes and Snuggerud lead USA to Group B title at World Junior Championships





MONCTON, New Brunswick – Captain Luke Hughes and forward Jimmy Snuggerud each had a goal and an assist as Team USA clinched the Group B title at the World Junior Championship on Saturday night with a victory of 6-2 over Finland.

The Americans improved to 3-1 at the tournament and won their second in a row after a surprising loss to Slovakia earlier in the week. The Group B championship means Team USA will stay in Moncton and face Germany in the quarterfinals on Monday.

Hughes, a Michigan Wolverines defenseman and a New Jersey Devils first-round pick, led a balanced offense, and Snuggerud, who plays for the Minnesota Golden Gophers, scored for the third time in the past two games. A first-round pick of the St. Louis Blues, Snuggerud was named Team USA Player of the Game by a tournament committee.

“We’re going to have strong competition with Germany,” Snuggerud said. “We cannot take them lightly.

Team USA goaltender Trey Augustine, 17, made 29 saves en route to his third victory of the tournament. Augustine is committed to playing college hockey with the Michigan State Spartans. Kaidan Mbereko, who plays at Colorado College, started against Slovakia and has the Americans’ only loss to his name.

“I think our level of competition was excellent tonight,” USA coach Rand Pecknold said. “Our puck management was excellent and we took another step forward against a good Finnish team.”

In the other Group B final in Moncton, Switzerland beat Slovakia 4-3 in a shootout. Rodwin Dionicio, a defenseman for the Niagara IceDogs of the Ontario Hockey League, defeated Adam Gajan in the 10th round of the tiebreaker.

In Halifax, Nova Scotia, New York Rangers prospect Brennan Othmann scored two goals and Connor Bedard, likely the NHL’s top pick this coming offseason, had four assists as Team Canada beat Sweden 5-1 in Group A later on Saturday. night. Bedard, 17, improved his points total to 18 for the tournament, leading all skaters.

Canada finished the group match in second place, which means they will face Slovakia on Monday in the quarter-finals.

Earlier Saturday in Group A in Halifax, the Czech Republic beat Germany 8-1. Jaroslav Chmelar had two goals and an assist for the Czechs.

The other two quarter-finals will pit the Czechs against Switzerland and Finland against Sweden.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

