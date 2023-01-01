China accuses US of slander and hype after aerial clash | South China Sea News





The Department of Defense says the United States misrepresented the facts following a confrontation between a Chinese plane and an American plane over the South China Sea.

China’s Defense Ministry has accused the United States of violating international law and of defamation and hype following a confrontation between a Chinese fighter jet and a US reconnaissance aircraft over the disputed waters of the South China Sea.

The late Saturday statement came days after the US military claimed a Chinese J-11 fighter jet came within 6 meters (20ft) of a US RC-135 plane on December 21 , forcing the latter to perform evasive maneuvers to avoid a collision.

But Tian Julin, spokesman for China’s Defense Ministry, said the US Indo-Pacific Command had distorted the facts about the incident and that it was the US aircraft that engaged in dangerous maneuvers against the Chinese plane.

Tian said the US plane was carrying out intentional close reconnaissance on China’s southern coast when the People’s Liberation Army sent fighter jets to track and monitor the plane.

Despite multiple warnings from the Chinese side, the US aircraft suddenly changed its flight position in a dangerous approach motion, which seriously compromised the flight safety of the Chinese military aircraft, he said.

The Department of Defense also released video of the incident, which it said showed the US plane maneuvering towards the Chinese plane.

The United States deliberately misleads public opinion in order to confuse the minds of the international public, Tian said.

We solemnly request the US side to restrict the actions of the frontline naval and air forces, strictly abide by related international laws and agreements, and prevent accidents at sea and in the air.

China claims almost all of the South China Sea as its sovereign territory, but parts of it are disputed by Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei.

Trillions of dollars in trade pass through the waterway every year, which also contains rich fishing grounds and gas deposits.

US military planes and ships regularly carry out surveillance and travel in the region, measures that China says are not good for peace.

Relations between the United States and China have been strained, with growing friction between the world’s two largest economies over a range of issues, including Beijing’s human rights record and its claims on the self-governing island of Taiwan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/1/1/china-accuses-us-of-slander-hype-after-aircraft-clash The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos