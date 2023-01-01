Britain kicks off 2023 with spectacular fireworks in London and Edinburgh to celebrate the New Year.





At midnight in London, Big Ben chimes ushered in the New Year, and onlookers celebrated the start of 2023 in Edinburgh amid Hogmanay celebrations.

The UK started off with enthusiasts across the country celebrating New Year’s Eve 2023.

Party-goers ignored the rain to welcome 2023 after the National Weather Service issued a yellow alert for southwest England and south Wales and ice and snow alerts across the Scottish Highlands.

Big Ben hit the bon in the British capital with crowds of more than 100,000 gathering along the Thames embankment in central London to watch 12,000 fireworks across the sky.

The capital’s extravagant New Year’s Eve celebrations are back for the first time since 2019 due to pandemic-induced Covid restrictions.

During the display, drones were used to spell out ‘2023 with love from London’. Credit: PA

The sold-out show was designed to spread the message of “love and unity”, with a message from Peter Tatchell of the Gay Liberation Front, along with a history of lionesses at Wembley celebrating the 50th anniversary of London Pride. to win the Euro. A message of support was sent to Ukraine.

The display also paid tribute to the late Queen with her voice recording and Dame Judi Dench’s words before honoring the King, with the monarch’s message about the need to preserve the future of our planet.

The drones spread positive messages throughout the show, welcoming “2023 with love from London” as fireworks exploded behind them.

Complete with music featuring Neil Diamonds Sweet Caroline, Ukrainian Eurovision winner Kalush Orchestra, and hits from Stormzy, Dua Lipa, Cher, Dave, Rihanna and Calvin Harris, the show concluded with the traditional Auld Lang Syne.

Fireworks in London honored Queen Elizabeth II. Credit: PA

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was “happy” that Londoners and visitors could once again join the banks of the Thames to welcome in the New Year.

Thousands of Metropolitan Police were on duty throughout the capital, and police later said eight people were arrested for assault on police officers, drunkenness and disorderly conduct, and possession of assault weapons.

Officers have teamed up with charity Safer Spaces to build a place on Duncannon Street in central London where women and girls can go when they feel unsafe.

Other parts of England also celebrated with fireworks, but not the North Yorkshire seaside town of Scarborough.

Revelers celebrate at the Flamborough Fire Festival. Credit: PA

An Arctic walrus believed to be ‘Thor’, which was spotted off the coast of Hampshire earlier this month, arrived at the port this morning.

Scarborough Borough Council, on the advice of British Divers Marine Life Rescue, canceled the fireworks display after expressing concern that it could cause “suffering” to mammals.

In a village down the East Yorkshire coast, reenactors took part in the Flamborough Fire Festival in a Viking-themed parade.

North of the border, Edinburghians enjoyed what First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called “the first full Hogmanay celebration in three years.”

Fireworks explode over Edinburgh Castle. Credit: PA

“When I think of last year Hogmanay and indeed the year before that, it reminds me of how far we’ve come from the darkest days of the pandemic,” she said in a New Year’s Eve message on Twitter.

As fireworks lit up the sky behind the castle in the city, people lined up in the rain to enter the party on Princes Street. The Pet Shop Boys, an ’80s duo, sang about the city of 2023.

With Eurovision star Sam Ryder performing his hits on BBC One, more artists rang out in the new year with their songs.

Elsewhere, in Cardiff, families partyed in the city’s Winter Wonderland, and Belfasters celebrated at the Europa Hotel’s annual gala ball.

