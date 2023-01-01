New Year’s Eve celebrations ring in 2023 across the US and around the world





New York City ushered in 2023 with a dazzling Saturday night show in iconic Times Square, anchoring New Year’s Eve celebrations across the United States. The night ended with a countdown as a glowing geodesic sphere 12 feet in diameter and weighing nearly six tons descended from its high perch atop One Times Square.

Its surface is made up of nearly 2,700 Waterford crystals that have been illuminated, officials say, by a palette of more than 16 million colors.

As midnight struck, a ton of confetti rained down on revelers, shimmering amid giant screens, neon lights and pulsating lights.

Last year, a small crowd of around 15,000 in-person mask-wearing spectators watched the ball descend while basking in the lights and hype. Due to pandemic rules, that was far fewer than the tens of thousands of revelers who usually descend on the world-famous plaza.

Before the ball dropped, there were heavy thoughts about the past year and the new one.

“2023 is a resurgence – a resurgence of the world after COVID-19 and after the war in Ukraine. We want this to end,” Arjun Singh said as he watched the scene in Times Square.

“New York, I hope it comes back and thrives after COVID,” one woman said ahead of the festivities in Times Square.

A person wearing a famous hat in Times Square during the first New Year’s Eve event without restrictions since the coronavirus pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York, December 31, 2022. Reuters/Andrew Kelly

New Year celebrations around the world marked the end of a year that brought war to Europe, a new chapter in the British monarchy and global concerns over inflation.

The new year started in the small atoll of Kiribati in the central Pacific, then moved through Russia and New Zealand before heading deeper, time zone by time zone, across Asia and the United States. Europe and the Americas.

At least for a day, thoughts focused on even the most elusive possibilities like world peace, and finally gathered resolve to keep the next set of resolutions.

Ukrainian soldier and mortar battery commander Taras Lukinchuk, 30, takes a photo of soldiers as he celebrates New Year’s Eve at a military rest home as the Russian attack on Ukraine continues, in Donetsk, Ukraine, December 31, 2022. Reuters/Clodagh Kilcoyne

As a sign of this hope, children met Saint Nicholas in a crowded metro station in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Yet the Russian attacks continued on New Year’s Eve. By midnight, the streets of the capital, Kyiv, were desolate. The only sign of a new year came from local residents shouting from their balconies, “Happy New Year!” and “Glory to Ukraine!” And only half an hour into 2023, air raid sirens sounded in the Ukrainian capital, followed by the sound of explosions.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported an explosion in Holosiivskyi district, and authorities reported that fragments from a missile that was shot down damaged a car in a central neighborhood.

In Paris, thousands of people celebrated on the Champs-Élysées, while French President Emmanuel Macron pledged continued support for Ukraine in a televised New Year’s address. “Over the coming year, we We will be unfailingly by your side,” Macron said. “We will help you until victory and we will be together to build a just and lasting peace. Count on France and count on Europe.”

Big Ben rang as more than 100,000 revelers gathered along the River Thames to watch a spectacular fireworks display around the London Eye. The display included a drone light display of a crown and Queen Elizabeth II’s portrait on a coin hovering in the sky, paying tribute to Britain’s longest-serving monarch who died in September.

People record a drone performance of Britain’s late Queen Elizabeth II during New Year’s Eve celebrations, in central London, Britain January 1, 2023. Reuters/Toby Melville

Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana Beach hosted a small crowd of a few thousand for a short fireworks display, and several Brazilian cities have canceled celebrations this year due to coronavirus concerns. The Brazilian capital’s New Year’s Eve party usually drew more than 2 million people to Copacabana before the pandemic.

Turkey’s most populous city, Istanbul, has arrived in 2023 with street festivities and fireworks. At St. Antuan Catholic Church, dozens of Christians prayed for the New Year and marked the passing of former Pope Benedict XVI. The Vatican announced that Benedict XVI died Saturday at the age of 95.

In Australia, more than a million people gathered along Sydney’s waterfront for a multi-million dollar celebration based around the themes of diversity and inclusion. More than 7,000 fireworks were launched from the Sydney Harbor Bridge and another 2,000 from the nearby Opera House.

“We’ve had a pretty tough few years; we’re absolutely delighted this year to be able to welcome people back to the shores of Sydney Harbor for Sydney’s famous New Year’s Eve celebrations,” said Town Producer Stephen Gilby. events and festivals, told the Sydney Morning Herald.

Fireworks explode over Sydney Harbor during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Sydney, Australia, January 1, 2023. Reuters/Jaimi Joy

In Auckland, New Zealand, large crowds gathered under the Sky Tower, where a 10-second countdown to midnight preceded the fireworks. Celebrations in New Zealand’s biggest city have returned after COVID-19 forced them to be canceled a year ago.

In China, people were cautiously waiting for 2023 after a recent easing of pandemic restrictions sparked the virus but also signaled a return to normal life. Like many, seller Hong Xinyu has stayed close to home over the past year, in part due to travel restrictions.

“As the new year begins, we seem to see the light,” he said during a countdown that lit up the towering structures of a former steel mill in Beijing. “We hope there will be more freedom in the future.”

Concerns about the war in Ukraine and the economic shocks it has brought across the world have been felt in Tokyo, where Shigeki Kawamura has seen better times but said he needed a free hot meal this New Year.

“I hope the war will be over in Ukraine and prices will stabilize,” he said.

