International
Nap of the Day Table of Racing Tips in the UK and Ireland
Nap and Tipper Hour CRS Level Stake Odds Midnight River
Liverpool Echo, Chris Wright
14:55
Chell
+19.2
Irish Hill
punterslounge.com, The Brigadier
15:55
Fknm
+17.785
Abufalo Soldier
myracing.com,
16:05
Chell
+16.617
simply the bets
Island Fields, Lori Delagi
14:55
Chell
+16.541
Bolintley
Racing Post, Postdata
16:30
Fknm
+16.084
nappers hill
Wolverhampton Express & Star, Andrew Bladen
15:30
Chell
+13.366
Irish Hill
Yorkshire Evening Post, Lisobot
15:55
Fknm
+9.649
Irish Hill
Daily Star Sunday, Moor Style
15:55
Fknm
+9.236
whiskey tycoon
Norwich Evening News, Featured by Paddock
15:50
tram
+3.907
harpers brook
The Sunday Telegraph, Whistler
14:20
Chell
+3.125
decrease
Irish Post, Carl Headley
14:55
Chell
+2.8
Coconut Splash
Racing Post, Spotlight
14:55
Chell
+1.352
i want to move it
Sheffield Star, Fortunatus
15:30
Chell
+0.559
male audience
East Anglian Daily Times, Dean Kilbride
15:45
arrive
-0.648
Levasser
sportinglife.com,
15:20
Fknm
-1.25
Manafis
Daily Telegraph, Marlborough
16:56
Sthl
-2.9237
stolen silver coin
tutelar,
14:55
Chell
-4.6253
voice of dreams
Racing Post, Rated RP
15:45
arrive
-5.442
Abufalo Soldier
Daily Mirror, Newsboy
16:05
Chell
-6.114
Tteokgalbi
D Express, Melissa Jones
16:40
Chell
-7.001
A wolf
Yorkshire Post, Duke
13:45
Chell
-7.7427
Cooper’s Cross
Ipswich Star, Matt Foley
14:35
arrive
-7.75
johnson’s blue
Western Morning News, West Tip
15:55
Fknm
-8.006
Ambion Hill
Racing Post, West Country
16:15
Extr
-8.229
thunder rock
Daily Post, Mercury
14:20
Chell
-9.207
nappers hill
The Daily Record, Gary Owen
15:30
Chell
-9.402
Abufalo Soldier
Racing Post, Punt
16:05
Chell
-9.719
Daeshel Dresser
Racing Ahead, Ben Morgan
15:30
Chell
-9.833
decrease
The Weekender, Paul Cayley
14:55
Chell
-10.175
nappers hill
I, John Freeman
15:30
Chell
-11.282
Irish Hill
The Sun on Sunday, Sirius
15:55
Fknm
-11.375
freddy robinson
The Scotsman, Glendale
13:25
arrive
-12.583
midnight river
Sun, Temple Gate
14:55
Chell
-12.765
gentle slope
Sunday Express,
13:10
Chell
-14.607
Carrydon Boy
Racing post, nose (expert eye)
15:55
Fknm
-14.661
Park This One
Racing Post, Lambourn
13:40
cat
-15.313
addiction
Racing and Football Prospect, Andrew Mount
13:30
tram
-18.024
stolen silver coins
Scottish Sun, Jim Delahunt
14:55
Chell
-18.067
Weveallbecaught
Racing TV, Score
13:10
Chell
-20.047
holmes st george
Jersey Evening Post, Lori Paddock
16:20
arrive
-20.75
Happy Goal Lucky
Irish Daily Star, Brian Flanagan
14:55
Chell
-20.917
sweet
Morning Star, Faringdon
15:35
fair
-21.221
Cooper’s Cross
Racing Post, The North
14:35
arrive
-21.3
warlord
Sunday Mail, Rockavon
14:55
Chell
-23.716
how do i know
The Times, Rob Wright
15:05
Extr
-26.581
cheer up maker
888 Sports, Steve Mullington
14:50
cat
-30.48
simply the bets
Daily Mail, Robin Goodfellow
14:55
Chell
-31.95
simply the bets
Cambridge Evening News, Luke Tucker
14:55
Chell
-32.15
Sugar Hill Babe
attheraces.com, Lawrence Taylor
17:26
Sthl
-32.75
warm in ring
irish sun,
14:25
fair
-33.417
Weveallbecaught
The Sporting Times, Jeffrey Ross
13:10
Chell
-33.5604
Cheer up Maker
The Star, Jason Heavy
14:50
cat
-33.575
stolen silver coin
Irish Herald, Ian Gofran
14:55
Chell
-34.875
