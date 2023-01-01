Nap of the Day Table of Racing Tips in the UK and Ireland





Nap and Tipper Hour CRS Level Stake Odds Midnight River

Liverpool Echo, Chris Wright

14:55

Chell

+19.2

Irish Hill

punterslounge.com, The Brigadier

15:55

Fknm

+17.785

Abufalo Soldier

myracing.com,

16:05

Chell

+16.617

simply the bets

Island Fields, Lori Delagi

14:55

Chell

+16.541

Bolintley

Racing Post, Postdata

16:30

Fknm

+16.084

nappers hill

Wolverhampton Express & Star, Andrew Bladen

15:30

Chell

+13.366

Irish Hill

Yorkshire Evening Post, Lisobot

15:55

Fknm

+9.649

Irish Hill

Daily Star Sunday, Moor Style

15:55

Fknm

+9.236

whiskey tycoon

Norwich Evening News, Featured by Paddock

15:50

tram

+3.907

harpers brook

The Sunday Telegraph, Whistler

14:20

Chell

+3.125

decrease

Irish Post, Carl Headley

14:55

Chell

+2.8

Coconut Splash

Racing Post, Spotlight

14:55

Chell

+1.352

i want to move it

Sheffield Star, Fortunatus

15:30

Chell

+0.559

male audience

East Anglian Daily Times, Dean Kilbride

15:45

arrive

-0.648

Levasser

sportinglife.com,

15:20

Fknm

-1.25

Manafis

Daily Telegraph, Marlborough

16:56

Sthl

-2.9237

stolen silver coin

tutelar,

14:55

Chell

-4.6253

voice of dreams

Racing Post, Rated RP

15:45

arrive

-5.442

Abufalo Soldier

Daily Mirror, Newsboy

16:05

Chell

-6.114

Tteokgalbi

D Express, Melissa Jones

16:40

Chell

-7.001

A wolf

Yorkshire Post, Duke

13:45

Chell

-7.7427

Cooper’s Cross

Ipswich Star, Matt Foley

14:35

arrive

-7.75

johnson’s blue

Western Morning News, West Tip

15:55

Fknm

-8.006

Ambion Hill

Racing Post, West Country

16:15

Extr

-8.229

thunder rock

Daily Post, Mercury

14:20

Chell

-9.207

nappers hill

The Daily Record, Gary Owen

15:30

Chell

-9.402

Abufalo Soldier

Racing Post, Punt

16:05

Chell

-9.719

Daeshel Dresser

Racing Ahead, Ben Morgan

15:30

Chell

-9.833

decrease

The Weekender, Paul Cayley

14:55

Chell

-10.175

nappers hill

I, John Freeman

15:30

Chell

-11.282

Irish Hill

The Sun on Sunday, Sirius

15:55

Fknm

-11.375

freddy robinson

The Scotsman, Glendale

13:25

arrive

-12.583

midnight river

Sun, Temple Gate

14:55

Chell

-12.765

gentle slope

Sunday Express,

13:10

Chell

-14.607

Carrydon Boy

Racing post, nose (expert eye)

15:55

Fknm

-14.661

Park This One

Racing Post, Lambourn

13:40

cat

-15.313

addiction

Racing and Football Prospect, Andrew Mount

13:30

tram

-18.024

stolen silver coins

Scottish Sun, Jim Delahunt

14:55

Chell

-18.067

Weveallbecaught

Racing TV, Score

13:10

Chell

-20.047

holmes st george

Jersey Evening Post, Lori Paddock

16:20

arrive

-20.75

Happy Goal Lucky

Irish Daily Star, Brian Flanagan

14:55

Chell

-20.917

sweet

Morning Star, Faringdon

15:35

fair

-21.221

Cooper’s Cross

Racing Post, The North

14:35

arrive

-21.3

warlord

Sunday Mail, Rockavon

14:55

Chell

-23.716

how do i know

The Times, Rob Wright

15:05

Extr

-26.581

cheer up maker

888 Sports, Steve Mullington

14:50

cat

-30.48

simply the bets

Daily Mail, Robin Goodfellow

14:55

Chell

-31.95

simply the bets

Cambridge Evening News, Luke Tucker

14:55

Chell

-32.15

Sugar Hill Babe

attheraces.com, Lawrence Taylor

17:26

Sthl

-32.75

warm in ring

irish sun,

14:25

fair

-33.417

Weveallbecaught

The Sporting Times, Jeffrey Ross

13:10

Chell

-33.5604

Cheer up Maker

The Star, Jason Heavy

14:50

cat

-33.575

stolen silver coin

Irish Herald, Ian Gofran

14:55

Chell

-34.875

