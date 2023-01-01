Gun violence in the United States soars in 2022





Washington

Across America, gun violence has increased in many communities in 2022, as the overall gun death rate hits its highest level in nearly three decades. The year saw a near-record number of incidents involving mass shootings, including several allegedly motivated by hate.

For God’s sake, how much more carnage are we willing to accept? How many more innocent American lives have to be taken before we say enough is enough? US President Joe Biden asked in a nationally televised speech in May days after the deadliest shooting at a US school in nearly a decade.

Biden joined the nation in mourning after an 18-year-old gunman wielding a semi-automatic rifle killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

The attacker, a former student of the school, fired hundreds of shots as he carried out the massacre. Heavily armed law enforcement officers delayed the storming of the building for about an hour, sparking outrage in the community and across the country.

The young lives taken illustrate a sobering statistic that firearms are now the number one killer of children in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The tragedy came less than a month after another 19-year-old man also armed with a semi-automatic rifle opened fire on a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 people. The suspect said he was targeting black people.

In November, a mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs left five people dead and 17 injured. The 22-year-old suspect has been charged with murder and bias-motivated crimes.

We’re seeing a return to rates of gun violence much higher than we’ve seen in a long time, said Jack McDevitt, a professor at the Northeastern University School of Criminology and Criminal Justice in Boston, Massachusetts, speaking to VOA. We are starting to see more and more people using guns to target victims they perceive as different.

Analysts believe firearms, particularly semi-automatic handguns and rifles, are being used more often to settle disputes and in hate crimes.

Investigators are investigating the possibility that anti-Semitism was the motivation for a gunman who killed seven people and injured dozens of others gathered for a July 4 Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Utah. Illinois. From the top of a building, the suspect fired 83 rounds in less than a minute.

Our sense of security is permanently broken, said Dr. Emily Lieberman, a pediatrician who witnessed the shooting with her children. She and a group of fellow doctors traveled to Washington in December to urge lawmakers to ban assault weapons.

As mass shootings continue to increase year on year, I realize that complacency is just as dangerous as these attacks themselves,” she said. “Now is the time to save lives.

Mass shootings on the rise

The United States has seen more than 600 mass shootings in 2022, nearly double the number recorded four years ago when there were 336, according to Washington-based Gun Violence Archive.

Mass shootings in the United States by year, Source: Gun Violence Archive.

Mass shootings are generally defined as an incident in which four or more people are shot or killed, not including the shooter.

Analysts see a link between bias-driven gun violence and a rise in hate groups and toxic speech in the United States targeting vulnerable, often marginalized populations.

One of the problems with seeing gun violence in the context of hate crimes is that the trauma is not just for the individual; the trauma is about that community, said Professor Carlos Cuevas, co-director of the Center on Crime, Race and Justice at Northeastern University. It is a crime against a person but it is also a crime against a group.

While mass shootings make headlines, they represent a small percentage of the more than 40,000 gun deaths in the United States recorded in 2022. Half were by suicide, according to Gun Violence Archive.

Gun deaths in 2022 by type, Source: Gun Violence Archive.

One of the positive things in all of this is that mass shootings are the most visible but the least frequent, Cuevas noted. It is important to provide ongoing support to communities and help them regain a sense of security that will help them recover from these events in the future.

Debate over gun laws

In June, Congress approved the first national gun legislation in decades. The law aims to deny firearms to those deemed dangerous and a threat to public safety. It would also fund new mental health programs and require enhanced background checks on gun buyers between the ages of 18 and 21.

Many Republican lawmakers opposed the legislation. Democrats come after the Second Amendment freedoms of law-abiding U.S. citizens, said Republican Congressman Jim Jordan from Ohio, referring to the constitutional right to own and bear guns that rights advocates say firearms, should be widely protected.

But many Democrats and gun control supporters want to go further and ban semi-automatic weapons, among other restrictions.

Now the moral imperative is to act against ghost guns [untraceable firearms often bought online]against assault weapons, against high-capacity magazines, against a system that allows people to keep guns when they say they’re going to kill themselves and others, Connecticut Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal.

Georgia resident Henderson Masiyakurima said his views on gun laws changed after his best friend was shot dead in 2017. My thinking about guns and guns was like, Oh , I defend myself, he said in an interview with the Reuters news agency. Lately it seems like it’s just gone crazy with a lot of this gun violence. It’s time to change.

While many gun rights advocates lamented the law passed by Congress, they applauded a U.S. Supreme Court ruling striking down a New York state law that restricted gun carrying concealed fists in public.

They are legitimate citizens who have the right to bear arms. And they also have the right, now that the Supreme Court has said so, to carry guns outside the home and protect themselves, said Tiffany Cheuvront, an attorney for the California Rifle and Pistol Association.

As a result of the ruling, some Democratic-led states moved to improve gun laws while Republican-led states sought to challenge or eliminate existing gun restrictions.

Availability of firearms

The changing legal landscape for guns comes as gun ownership continues to grow in the United States.

US gunsmiths produced more than 11 million firearms in 2020, nearly three times the number made in 2000, according to a report by the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. A survey by the nonpartisan Small Arms Survey estimated that the United States had around 400 million guns in 2018, more guns than the country’s population.

While the number of guns is on the rise, the United States remains plagued by the highest rate of gun death among advanced industrialized nations.

It seemed like we were moving the needle pretty well in terms of gun violence reduction, but we’ve seen it come back with a vengeance over the past three or four years, criminologist McDevitt said. The reality is that we should compare ourselves to other countries where guns are hard to get, like Britain and Japan, where rates of gun violence are 10 times lower than some of the states safest Americans.

