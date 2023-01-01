



Trade Minister Kemi Badenoch today congratulates UK business leaders, exporters and international trade staff who have been recognized for outstanding service in international trade, investment and export.

Awardees represent a wide variety of businesses, from companies exporting technology that supports people with special needs and people with disabilities around the world to business leaders representing sectors ranging from fintech to construction and maritime.

Trade Minister Kemi Badenoch said:

Trade drives economic growth, creates jobs and supports businesses and communities nationwide. Our fantastic exporters and dedicated traders are the ones who make it a reality and it’s great to see them getting the recognition they deserve.

2023 is full of opportunities to continue leveraging our new-found freedom, exploring new markets and helping businesses sell their products globally.

Exporters and business leaders included in the 2023 New Year Honors list include:

CMG Richard Graham MP, Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Indonesia, the ASEAN Economic Community, Malaysia and the Philippines, providing trade and investment services to Southeast Asia. OBE John (Jack) Gerard Averell Spencer Churchill, co-founder and executive director of Scanning Pens Ltd, served international trade and services to the dyslexic and special education needs and disability communities. As Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Scanning Pens Limited, Toby Jonathan Sutton served international trade and services to the dyslexic and special education needs and disability communities. Sharon Kaur Jandu, Founder and Director of the Yorkshire Asian Business Association, provides international trade services. Alison Lyons, Ministry of International Trade and Services for People with Disabilities Stephen Leonard Ingledew, Chairman of Fintech Scotland, founder of Scotland’s financial technology sector, services business, exporter and owner of Creative Nature, an allergen-free food brand serving people with allergies. MBE Julianne Ponan. Iain Mackinnon, former Secretary of the Maritime Skills Alliance, services for education and skills in the maritime sector. Marine Industry Association Chief Executive Thomas Richard Chant serves the maritime industry. Robert Geoffrey Oliver, Chief Executive, Construction Equipment Association, recently for services to the UK manufacturing sector, construction and UK exports. Paula Boast, Vice President, Bahrain British Business Forum, Provider of UK-Bahrain Business Relations Services.

Department of International Trade (DIT) employees included in the 2023 New Year Honors list include:

OBE Neil Feinson, Deputy Director for Trade in Goods, DIT, Service and Embracing Officials for International Trade and Diversity Ilaria Regondi, Director, France and Deputy Director, DIT Europe, multi-billion pound strategic work Export and investment projects from France during the pandemic and essential medical supplies secure. MBE Dr Joanne Lawson, DIT’s Deputy Director for Procurement and Intellectual Property, provides trade services by leading the UK’s accession to the WTO Agreement on Government Procurement. Dr. Sian Thomas, DIT Chief Data Officer, International Trade, Investment and Intergovernmental Data Standards Services

In addition to the DIT-nominated awardees, the following trade professionals were honored:

Dr. Linda Yi-Chuang Yueh, Research Fellow in Economics, St Edmund Hall, Adjunct Professor of Economics, Oxford University, London Business School, Trade Council Member, Economics Services Lesley Batchelor OBE, Export Champion and Entrepreneur, for Services to International Trade William Alan Beckett, International President of the Trade Forum. For Manufacturing Services and Exports Helen Grant MP, Maidstone Member of Parliament, Weald and Trade Envoy Nigeria, Political and Public Services Dr Graham Harold Gudgin, Northern Ireland Economic Development Service Recognized

Exporters and business leaders included on this list include co-founders John (Jack) Churchill and Toby Sutton, both of whom have been awarded OBEs for international trade services, persons with special needs, and persons with disabilities.

Over the past 20 years, dyslexic Jack Churchill and Toby Sutton have built an assistive technology powerhouse at the heart of the dyslexic and special needs community. Scanning Pens is an organization that provides portable text-to-speech pen scanners that empower young and adult readers by providing tools for instant access to printed text anywhere. This assistive technology is now used every day in thousands of schools, workplaces and prisons. The organization has been active in the UK and over 100 countries for many years. More than 50% of the company’s business is driven by international trade and currently has offices in the UK, USA, Canada, Australia and India.

Jack Churchill and Toby Sutton, co-founders of Scanning Pens Ltd, said:

To say that we are honored with this announcement is an understatement. When we first started this venture over 20 years ago, we saw an opportunity to build a business that would help millions of individuals with literacy needs. Looking back, it makes me very happy to see that our technology has helped so many people succeed.

The success of Scanning Pens has allowed us to establish the bona fide organization Succeed With Dyslexia. This organization has made our wish to spread awareness about dyslexia through positive stories within an often forgotten community a reality.

Neither of us would have OBEs today without the support of our entire family and team. We look forward to the next few years as we develop our business while helping even more individuals in their daily lives.

Julianne Ponan has been awarded an MBE for business, exports and services to people with allergies.

Allergy activist and award-winning business woman Julianne Ponan has been honored for educating others about the risks and realities of living with allergies and anaphylaxis. This recognition is part of her ambition to run Creative Nature, a successful top 14 allergen free snack business in the competitive food and beverage sector. Now in its 11th year, Creative Nature sells its products online through major retailers across the UK and exports to over 16 countries worldwide. As an export champion in her International Trade Department, Julianne shares her own skills and experiences to help other small businesses navigate export. Julianne is also an ambassador for the Anaphylaxis Campaign and MedicAlert. Here, she raises her awareness of her medical jewelry to provide life-saving information to medical professionals in emergencies.

Julianne Ponan, CEO of Creative Nature, said:

We are honored to be honored with the MBE award on the 2023 New Years Honors list. We are so happy to be honored with so many people who have made positive efforts to make our lives and our society better.

Living with allergies in our society is not easy. People like me can feel isolated, excluded, and humiliated when we have to make sure what we eat and drink is safe for us. This can include what other people around us eat or drink.

My team and I make products that are safe to eat, and I am very passionate about it.

Stephen Ingledew has been awarded an OBE for Establishment Services in Scotland’s financial technology sector.

Over 40 years of experience, Stephen has been able to become an influential advocate for making the financial world more open, creative and inclusive through innovative initiatives and progressive working methods. In 2018 he formed and led FinTech Scotland, which today is recognized as one of the best fintech cluster management organizations in the UK and Europe. FinTech Scotland has published a groundbreaking research and innovation roadmap and Stephen is one of the founders of the FinTech National Network, which promotes collaboration across all UK regional fintech clusters. He is also involved with the UK Government’s Business Innovation Forum and the Scottish Government’s Innovation Steering Group, Vice-President of Strathclyde Court University and Non-Executive Director of Smart Data Foundry.

FinTech Scotland Chairman Stephen Ingledew said:

It is an honor to be awarded an OBE for Financial Technology Services. It’s amazing to be recognized for doing something I’m passionate about, and I’d like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to the many people who have provided invaluable support to me.

It is a great privilege to be at the center of financial innovation leveraging UK-wide expertise to grow the economy, attract insider investment and develop export opportunities. All of this further strengthens the UK’s role as a global fintech leader.

Sharon Jandu has been awarded an OBE for International Trade Services.

Sharon advocates for both community and international trade. She founded the Yorkshire Asian Business Association (YABA) in 2017 to educate and promote Yorkshire-based Asian-owned businesses at home and abroad, putting Asian-owned Yorkshire businesses on the global map. Thanks to her passion and experience, YABA has amassed over 3,500 corporate members that are still growing. As Sharon embraced her opportunities emerging from the free trade agreement between Britain and India, she led her membership and opportunities for joint trade, primarily between the Indian subcontinent. She continues to promote support from the International Trade Department and collaborates with events to bring DIT to the attention of its members. She founded the charity Global Diversity Positive Action in 2015 after witnessing firsthand her failure as Justice of the Peace.

Sharon Jandu, Founder and Director of the Yorkshire Asian Business Association, said:

It is an absolute honor and privilege to receive such a prestigious award for educating and promoting Northern-based and Asian-owned businesses nationally and internationally.

I thank the Ministry of International Trade for recognizing me and I am very fortunate to have the support of a great team.

