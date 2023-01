Dr. Fauci walked through the fire with us, and his friendships with AIDS activists deepened over time, bound by shared trauma. During those early years, when some in our community accused him of not caring enough about AIDS, he did not tell us about the hundreds of gay people he had tried to save under his care at the NIH hospital. Until this month, he was still making rounds there, primarily a clinician.

When Covid hit and the rest of the world met Dr Fauci, he leaned on us for advice. David Barr, another ACT UP veteran, organized and organized weekly calls with him and health officials from various frontline cities, allowing Dr. Fauci to counter the rosy turn of the other members of the task force of the White House with a knowledgeable That’s not what I hear. I’ve always been a politician among activists, and it’s been the honor of my life that he leaned on me during his tumultuous year navigating between the normal team and the crazy team in the President’s orbit. Donald Trump.

Like all of us, Dr. Fauci has his flaws, but I’ve never met a man more willing to let a friend tear him apart. Our conversations are filled with F-bombs. His willingness to give absolutely everyone the benefit of shared humanity I just met Jared, and he seems like a good guy is almost weird but came in handy during his working period for seven presidents.

Because he crossed paths with Mr. Trump, Dr. Fauci was turned into a villain for the MAGA mob, providing fodder for those who thrive on conspiracies and hate. Rarely has there been a greater gap between the viciousness of a mob and the decency of its targets.

Beyond today’s frightening anti-science minority, there is a majority that spans the globe. Among them are HIV-positive gay men like me who have survived the early years of the plague now, surprisingly, aging into their 60s and 60s. We belong to a much larger community of people living with HIV in America today, most of whom are people of color. And beyond our borders, we are connected to millions of men, women and children in sub-Saharan Africa whose lives have been saved by science and public health advocates.

Our majority includes millions of Americans who listened to Dr. Faucis’ advice during that scary first year of Covid and continued to listen as we got vaccinated and boosted, and survived this plague. We draw hope from the progress of science. We are lucky to have heroes ready to defend the truth, rebellious to murderous assaults.

On behalf of all of us, thank you, Tony Fauci.

Mr. Staley is Chairman of the Board of PrEP4All, a leading HIV prevention advocacy group. Her memoir, Never Silent: ACT UP and My Life in Activism, was published last year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/12/31/opinion/anthony-fauci-hiv-aids-act-up.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

