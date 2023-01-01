New COVID XBB.1.5 variant spreading rapidly in US: CDC





Good year!

A new variant of Omicron is spreading rapidly in the United States just in time to ring in the year 2023, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The strain, known as XBB.1.5, accounts for about 41% of confirmed COVID cases across the country, according to the data.

The mutation has grown in popularity over the past week, the CDC noted — rising from just 21% seven days ago.

It was first reported in mid-November and has now overtaken the BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 variants, which dominated cases in the fall.

XBB.1.5, a relative of the XBB strain, was mainly reported in the northeastern part of the United States, the health agency said.

Over 70% of COVID cases in New York via Maine are now XBB.1.5.

The boost variant could pose a problem amid the busy holiday travel season, experts have warned.

Publicity

“We anticipate that this will be the dominant variant in the northeast region of the country and will increase in all regions of the country,” said Dr. Barbara Mahon, director of the proposed coronavirus and other respiratory viruses division. by the CDC. , told CBS News.

Andrew Pekosz, a virologist at Johns Hopkins University, said XBB.1.5 appears to be very evasive to the immune system because it has an additional mutation that makes it better bound to cells.

The virus needs to bind tightly to cells to be more efficient at penetrating, and that could help the virus be a bit more efficient at infecting people, Pekosz told CNBC.

However, despite its rapid spread, there is no evidence that XBB.1.5 causes more severe disease or poses greater danger to infected people than previous strains, Mahon said.

Still, experts are urging caution as COVID hospitalizations have spiked across the United States in recent weeks as the country just celebrated Thanksgiving and Christmas.

In the last weeks of December, hospitalizations increased by 3.6% in the United States.

Still, the number of COVID hospitalizations is not expected to reach the level reached last winter.

Meanwhile, deaths from the virus in the United States have remained stable. In the last week of 2022, 2,530 Americans died from the virus, compared to 17,048 during the same period last year.

The XBB strain has been detected in at least 70 other countries, the World Health Organization said.

