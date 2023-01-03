US forces Germany to move on





It was the first playoff meeting between the United States and Germany in tournament history. It was certainly memorable for the Germans, but not for the right reasons. The United States exploited their puck-moving skills and picked their spots almost at will.

Cooley drew first blood at 3:51. A pinch Ufko sent a backhand pass behind the goal line to the University of Minnesota star, and he rounded German forward Erik Hordler before feeding the puck into Quapp’s five-hole.

Of Germany, Cooley said: “Going into it, we knew they had been beaten pretty badly by a few teams. And we weren’t sure which team we were going to take away from them. Other than the first few shifts of the first half, I think we had a very good game.”

At 8:00, Snuggerud’s hard attempt for Lucius in the slot was deflected by a German player for a 2-0 power play lead. The Germans entered this game with the lowest penalty kill of the tournament, having given up nine goals on 18 man-advantages in the previous four games.

Just 39 seconds later, Ufko found Savage’s cross ice in the right faceoff circle and took a moment to control the puck before tossing it past a rushing Quapp.

In the 9th minute, the Americans thought they had a fourth goal from Charlie Stramel. But German coach Tobias Abstreiter challenged the play and the goal was ruled out due to offside.

Germany generated a little more pressure in the second half. Veit Oswald nearly got a breakaway, only to have it cut short by defender Luke Mittelstadt’s shrewd backcheck. But there wasn’t enough excitement to prepare for a comeback after a three-goal deficit.

The Americans continued to confuse Germany with their play, scoring three more goals in 2:16. Rutger McGroarty found Lucius on the ice in the left face-off circle, and he slipped the disc to Blake on the doorstep. He coolly slipped it past Quapp’s left skate for a 4-0 lead at 9:05.

At 11:03, Cooley made it 5-0 when the German goaltender couldn’t control Ufko’s shot and left the puck at his feet. Just 18 seconds later, Gauthier scored America’s sixth goal from the left faceoff circle.

Savage earned a shorthanded break and made no mistakes, heading home a backhand for a 7-0 lead at 15:25.

This American front line continued to dazzle. A back pass from Cooley on the rush came to Snuggerud, and he passed it straight to Gauthier for a one-timer that bulged the string at 17:24.

“It’s fun to watch whether you’re on the ice or on the bench,” Ufko said of the Cooley trio.

In the third period, there was some concern just after Kenny Connors made it 9-0 for the Americans at 4:36. Dylan Duke, who had taken the puck hard on the net from the right, turned around and inadvertently delivered a strange reverse hard shot to Germany’s Sebastian Cimmerman. The EHC Munchen prospect was helped off the ice.

At 6:53, Cooley scored the tenth goal for the USA when Gauthier’s hard shot bounced off Babulis in the air. On a face-off, Duke lifted a backhand at home for an 11-0 lead less than two minutes later.

With 3:12 to go, Hauf gave his team some solace by stopping in the right face-off circle and ripping a wrist on Oke’s glove to break up States’ shutout offer. -United.

The Center Avenir crowd cheered as the clock ticked down, celebrating a successful maiden voyage for the World Junior Championships in New Brunswick’s largest city.

“It feels good to play in front of the fans here,” Rossmy said. “Canada is the greatest country in hockey and the fans are cheering us on. It’s an incredible feeling to play.

Including the West German era, the United States’ all-time record against the Germans improved to 23 wins and four losses. The United States have won eight straight games against Germany. Germany’s last victory was 2-1 on December 26, 2006 on Marcel Muller’s overtime goal in Leksand, Sweden.

