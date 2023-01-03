Biden denies that the United States is discussing nuclear exercises with South Korea | Political news





The US is not discussing joint nuclear exercises with South Korea, US President Joe Biden has said, appearing to contradict remarks by his South Korean counterpart, President Yoon Suk-yeol, that Washington and Seoul were in talks about exercises involving US nuclear assets.

The South Korean president said in a newspaper interview that Seoul and Washington were in talks on joint planning and exercises involving US nuclear assets to counter nuclear threats from North Korea.

Asked by reporters at the White House on Monday if he was currently discussing joint nuclear exercises with South Korea, Biden said no.

President Yoons’ comments, in an interview published Monday in the Chosun Ilbo newspaper, come at a time of growing tension with North Korea, which tested an unprecedented number of ballistic missiles in 2022 and has vowed to vigorously counter what he sees as military planning. by the United States and South Korea for a possible invasion.

In response to North Korea’s saber rattles, Yoon took an increasingly tough stance and called for war preparation with overwhelming ability.

The newspaper quoted Yoon as saying that the joint planning and exercises would be aimed at more effective implementation of the United States’ extended deterrence, which refers to the ability of the United States military, particularly its nuclear forces, to deter attacks on American allies.

To better respond to North Korea’s nuclear threats, Seoul wants to participate in the operation of US nuclear forces, Yoon told the newspaper.

Nuclear weapons belong to the United States, but planning, information sharing, exercises and training should be conducted jointly by South Korea and the United States, Yoon said, adding that Washington was also very supportive. at the idea.

On Tuesday, Yoons’ senior secretary for press affairs, Kim Eun-hye, said Biden should say no when asked such a direct question on such a sensitive topic, according to South Korea’s Yonhap news agency.

When the Reuters reporter asked him point-blank if joint nuclear exercises were being discussed, President Biden evidently had to say no, Kim said in a statement, according to Yonhap.

South Korea and the United States are in talks on information sharing, joint planning and the following joint implementation plans, regarding the exploitation of American nuclear assets, to respond to nuclear weapons of North Korea, she said.

The seemingly contradictory statement from Seoul and Washington appeared to cause confusion.

Despite Biden’s comment, the South Korean presidential office continues to insist that the US and South Korea are in talks to give South Korea a bigger role in the operation of US nuclear forces. .

Earlier statement from Kim Eun-hye, Senior Presidential Secretary for Press Affairs: pic.twitter.com/PcJ8UapAEw

Guillaume Gallo (@GalloVOA) January 3, 2023

A senior Biden administration official appeared to offer some clarity by telling Reuters news agency that joint nuclear exercises were not planned with South Korea because Seoul was not a nuclear power.

The United States and South Korea were considering improving information sharing, expanding contingencies and possibly conducting tabletop exercises, the official said, according to Reuters.

Extended deterrence

The United States has long had an extended deterrent dialogue with Japan to discuss nuclear issues and began the same dialogue with South Korea in 2016, said Thomas Countryman, the former acting undersecretary of state. Arms Control, who chaired the first meeting of the dialogues.

It’s not immediately clear what is new in Chairman Yoons’ statement and what is a restatement of things that are already happening, Countryman said in a phone interview Monday.

Countryman said Yoon’s comments, directed at the South Korean people, appeared to be a response to what he called North Korea’s provocations and rhetoric.

I see this as an effort by President Yoon and the Biden administration to reassure the South Korean government and people that the American commitment remains strong.

At a meeting of North Korea’s ruling Workers’ Party last week, Kim Jong Un said South Korea had become an indisputable enemy and deployed new military targets, hinting at another year of testing. of intensive weapons and tension.

Inter-Korean relations have long been rocky, but they have frayed even more since Yoon took office in May, promising a tougher stance on North Korea.

North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile off its east coast on Sunday in a rare late-night New Year’s Day weapons test, following three ballistic missiles launched on Saturday.

