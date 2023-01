US Pulls Burkina Faso From Africa Duty Free Program | Military News

The Office of US Trade Representatives said the decision was due to concerns about an unconstitutional change of government.

The United States has withdrawn Burkina Faso from its trade preference program citing deep concerns about the unconstitutional change of government in the West African country, the Office of United States Trade Representatives (USTR) said on Sunday. .

Frustrations over the government’s inability to curb the activities of armed groups prompted two military coups in Burkina Faso in 2022. Previous and current military governments have made efforts to tighten security, but attacks have subsided. continued.

The African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) provides sub-Saharan African countries duty-free access to the United States if they meet specific eligibility requirements, including making progress toward political pluralism.

The USTR office said Burkina Faso had failed to meet AGOA status requirements and would receive clear benchmarks for a path to restoring the trade program, adding that Washington would work with Ouagadougou.

On Monday, Burkina Faso’s foreign ministry reacted to the decision by repeating a statement from November that said the timetable for a return to democracy had not changed.

Burkina Faso had pledged to return to constitutional rule in 24 months in a July agreement with the West African regional bloc ECOWAS.

Burkina Faso, one of the world’s poorest countries, is embroiled in a conflict in which armed groups linked to al-Qaeda and ISIL (ISIL) have killed thousands of civilians and created one fastest growing humanitarian crises on the continent.

Nearly two million people have been displaced and reside in makeshift camps, many run by the United Nations, which dot the arid countryside.

The violence, which has been raging for about seven years, has been concentrated in the north and east, crippling local economies, causing mass hunger and restricting access for humanitarian organizations.

Just before Christmas, Burkina Faso’s military government asked a senior UN official to leave the country. The UN challenged the ruling, saying the doctrine of persona non grata does not apply to UN officials.

Although the government did not give a reason at the time, its foreign minister later accused the official, Barbara Manzi, of painting a negative picture of the security situation in the country.

