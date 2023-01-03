Britain’s Prince Harry: “I want my father and brother back”





LONDON, Jan 2 (Reuters) – Britain’s Prince Harry is “getting back” his father, Prince Charles, and his brother, saying his troubled relationship with the royal family “didn’t have to be like this”, in an excerpt from an interview with the British royal family. I said I want to do it. Broadcaster ITV announced Monday.

“It didn’t have to be like this,” he said in the clip.

“They showed no intention of reconciliation,” he said. “I want my father back, and I want my brother back.”

Officially known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Harry and his wife Meghan stepped down from their royal duties in March 2020, saying they wanted to build a new life in the United States, away from media harassment.

They subsequently criticized the way they were treated as members of the royal family, including Harry’s accusation that his brother William, the Prince of Wales, had yelled at him at a meeting to discuss his future.

In a separate interview with CBS News, Harry said Buckingham Palace had refused to publicly support him and his wife, while at the same time the agency was briefing them.

“When you’ve been told for the past six years, ‘We can’t make a statement to protect you,’ you’re doing it for the sake of other members of your family. There comes a point when silence betrays you,” he said. Journalist Anderson Cooper.

The two interviews will be broadcast on January 8, two days before the release of Harry’s autobiography ‘Spare’.

