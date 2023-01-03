US Air Force and US Navy fighter jets engage in aerial combat; The F-15 Eagle fought the F/A-18 Super Hornet in mock exercises





Actor Tom Cruise kicked off a friendly clash between the US Navy and the US Air Force (USAF) in 2018 when he announced that production had begun on his movie Top Gun: Maverick.

Cruise shared a promotional photo on Twitter featuring “Maverick” (Tom Cruise’s character callsign in the movie) staring at an F/A-18E/F Super Hornet with the phrase “Feel the Need” superimposed.

The USAF responded to this tweet by saying, “If Maverick needed speed, he’d jump in one of our F-15E Strike Eagles!” #DYK: They have a top speed of 1,875 miles per hour.

If Maverick really needed speed, he could jump into one of our F-15E Strike Eagles! #DYK: They have a top speed of 3,000 km/h. https://t.co/RQtJoWfGJo

— US Air Force (@usairforce) May 31, 2018

It sparked an entertaining exchange between the USAF and the US Navy, which went back and forth, even the Air Force Space Command got into the debate, pointing out the 6,000 mph speed of its launchers spatial.

It appears that the old USAF F-15C Eagle variant settled this feud on behalf of the F-15E Strike Eagle, at least for now, by killing an F/A-18F Super Hornet, flown by a pilot elite TOPGUN in a recent mock fight.

Fighter pilots from the 194th Fighter Squadron (194th FS) 144th Fighter Wing, California Air National Guard, based at Fresno Air National Guard Base, California, challenged students from the US Navy Fighter Weapons School (TOPGUN) during their event graduation ceremony held in November 2022 at Naval Air Station Fallon, Nevada.

Fighter pilots and airframes from across the U.S. military are invited to pit themselves against TOPGUN students during their capstone events, which include simulated one-on-one combat engagements, according to the press release issued by the 144th Fighter Wing on December 29, 2022.

“Our unit was honored to be invited to participate with these elite Navy pilots. These partnerships provide unique and valuable flight opportunities for everyone involved,” said 194th FS pilot Lt. Col. David Allamandola.

F-15 Eagle versus F/A-18F Super Hornet

The 194th FS is equipped with the F-15 Eagle, which replaced the F-16, the unit’s previous aircraft, in 2013. In addition to F-15s, TOPGUN pilots graduating this year have flown against F- 16, F-35s and F-18s during the event.

“It’s important to train frequently with other branches,” said U.S. Air National Guard Capt. Dane Ruhnau, pilot of the 194th FS. “When the fight comes, we will need to execute as a joint force to be successful against a close peer opponent.”

A U.S. Air Force F-15C Eagle fighter aircraft assigned to the 144th Fighter Wing painted to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the 194th Fighter Squadron, October 6, 2018 (USAF)

Ruhnau was one of five 194th FS pilots who participated in the event and successfully killed an F/A-18F

“You don’t know which cell you’re fighting until you get to the merge. When merging, you need to visually identify your counterpart and adjust your plan based on what you see. In my engagement, I merged with an F/A-18F Super Hornet. I knew he would have the advantage in low speed maneuvers and I would have the power advantage,” Ruhnau said.

“Merge” refers to a very close neutral pass made by opposing aircraft when they first meet in an air-to-air engagement, usually heading in opposite directions.

The AF/A-18F Super Hornet landed aboard the USS Nimitz on December 4, 2022. (US Navy)

The F-15 Eagle is powered by two Pratt & Whitney F100-PW-100 turbofan engines, each producing approximately 23,000 to 25,000 pounds of thrust (with afterburner), providing a very high thrust-to-weight ratio (TWR) of approximately 1 ,19. according to some open sources.

By comparison, the F/A-18F Super Hornet is powered by two General Electric F414-GE-400 turbofan engines, producing 22,000 pounds of thrust each (with afterburner), providing a TWR of only about 1.09.

A higher TWR means the aircraft is relatively light for the amount of thrust produced by its engines. The F-15’s superior TWR allows it to accelerate quickly, even during a vertical climb.

According to a former USAF F-15 pilot, Shari Williams, who shared her experience of a simulated dogfight with two Super Hornets on Quora, the F-15 could reach a speed of 185.2 kilometers per hour in 3 seconds around, while the F/A-18 would pick up around 111.12 kilometers per hour in the same time.

An F-15 Eagle from the US Air Force’s 44th Fighter Squadron and an F-18 Super Hornets from US Navy Strike Fighter Squadron 27 and 102 (VFA-27, VFA-102), assigned to the Naval Air Facility from Atsugi, Japan, fly in formation during a training outing Feb. 16, 2017, over the Pacific Ocean. (USAF)

Additionally, the F-15 also has a low ‘wing loading’ (the ratio of the aircraft’s weight to its wing area), which, coupled with the Eagle’s higher TWR, allows the aircraft to perform tight turns without losing speed.

To thwart enemy aircraft maneuvers, the fighter must be able to accelerate and turn faster, and the F-15 has an advantage over the F/A-18 in both of these factors.

The F-15 got behind the F/A-18 to get a shot

Ruhnau managed to gain an offensive position using standard high aspect basic fighter maneuvers (HABFM). Details of HABFM remain hazy, as Ruhnau only said he completed a vertical loop to reach the offensive position.

“As the engagement progressed, I was able to maintain the offensive position using my aircraft to perform a vertical loop back into the Hornet’s control zone,” Ruhnau said, adding, “Since the control area, I was able to get a shot at the Hornet before I had to end the fight for fuel.

According to US Naval Air Training Command flight training instructions for BFM, a “control zone” is defined as an area approximately 2,000 to 4,000 feet behind the defensive aircraft, extending between 10 and 20 degrees either side of its flight path.

Once the two opposing fighters have arrived at the fusion, they can fly in the same direction or in opposite directions. The direction of flight relative to each other determines the “flow of the fight”.

There are two types of flow: one-circle flow and two-circle flow. If both aircraft rotate in the same direction after merging, the flow is said to be “One-Circle” because both aircraft rotate around the same relative center to create a circle.

One Circle Fight (Alessandro ‘Gonzo’ Olivares and David Cenciotti/The Aviationist)

In the One-Circle flow, the two planes fight nose to nose, each trying to turn inside the opponent’s ‘Turn Circle’ and get behind the opponent’s tail. Thus, an aircraft that can make tighter turns may reach an offensive position first.

A circle after merging. In the figure, the striker tries to close in to gain attacking position on the defender (Alessandro ‘Gonzo’ Olivares and David Cenciotti/The Aviationist)

If the two aircraft spin in the opposite direction after merging, the flow is said to be “two-circle” because each aircraft now spins around different centers, creating two circles.

Two-Circle Pre-Merger (Alessandro ‘Gonzo’ Olivares and David Cenciotti/The Aviationist)

In the two-circle flow, the two aircraft fight nose-to-tail, in which an aircraft with the higher rate of turn (degrees per second) can get behind the opponent first and shoot them down.

Two circles are post-merge. In the trick, the attacker spins faster and quickly covers a wide angle to get behind the defender. (Alessandro ‘Gonzo’ Olivares and David Cenciotti/The Aviator)

High aspect BFM involves a fighter pilot enforcing the desired flow of combat by initiating a turn after arriving at the merge.

Given the F-15’s ability to perform tight turns without losing speed and higher overall acceleration, the Eagle can outmaneuver the F/A-18F in either of two types of flux.

As previously stated, Rahnau did a vertical loop to enter the Hornet’s control area, so he had to move vertically, either up or down, after arriving at the merge. When a fighter pilot chooses to move uphill, it is usually to set a One-Circle flow.

Ruhnau described feedback from the TOPGUN school after the event as overwhelmingly positive, and the 144th Fighter Wing now has a standing invitation to return.

