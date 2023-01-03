UK store closures record highest in 5 years





The study found that the pace of store closures in the UK accelerated in 2022 as Covid-era support measures were withdrawn, with rationalization rather than bankruptcy being the main reason for store closures.

The Center for Retail Research reported that more than 17,000 stores closed last year, equivalent to 47 per day, the most in five years. These figures are totals and do not account for new store openings.

The CRR said 11,636 closures were due to rationalization programs by large retailers or independent companies, and 5,509 were due to some form of bankruptcy proceedings.

CRR Director Professor Joshua Bamfield said rationalization appears to be the main driver for the closures as retailers continue to reduce their cost base at a rapid rate. He expects this trend to continue in 2023.

CRR said store closures due to corporate collapse, such as Debenhams and Arcadia, which closed in 2021, fell 56% last year.

Major retailer bankruptcies in 2022 included convenience store McColls and lifestyle group Joules. Both companies were rescued, but the 19 Joules store was closed as part of the management process, and McColls’ new owners have since announced plans to close more than 100 stores.

Retailers have received extensive government support during the coronavirus pandemic, including unpaid leave schemes that allow them to retain staff, the ability to defer VAT payments, and exemption from corporate tax rates.

However, this support has been discontinued throughout the year, and corporate rate support is now subject to a cap that significantly reduces its value to larger retailers.

As in other sectors of the economy, retailers have suffered from rising labor costs, the UK’s statutory minimum wage rising more than 6 per cent to 9.50 per hour in April, and sharp rises in energy prices fueled by Russia’s weaponization of its gas supply. War in Ukraine.

The widespread hiring crisis has also affected retailers, with ONS estimating that there were 91,000 vacancies in the sector in the three months to November.

Nearly two-thirds of the closures cited by CRR were defined as independent operators with fewer than 10 stores. However, another study of the retail market found that in many sectors, closures were largely offset by the start of new independent ventures.

suggestion

Local Data Company said in September that independent operators opened a net 1,335 units in the first half of 2022, but that figure includes retail and service industries such as barbershops and tattoo parlors.

The number of units occupied by independent non-food retailers decreased 0.1% in the first half, while the number of independent convenience stores increased 1.6%.

According to CRR data, more than 150,000 jobs have been lost due to store closures, a 43% increase from the previous year, including jobs at online-only retailers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/e10af296-000d-4544-b8d9-f45514a417dd The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos