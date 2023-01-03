U.S. lawmakers may consider ban on stock trading in next session of Congress





Many U.S. lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have at one point expressed support for legislation banning members from investing in stocks or cryptocurrencies, a move the 118th Congress may address following a change of direction.

Starting January 3, when the next session of the US Congress opens, Republicans will take control of the House of Representatives with a narrow majority after the 2022 midterm elections, while Democrats will retain a majority in the Senate. Kevin McCarthy, a Republican Representative vying to be the next House Speaker, reportedly said in January 2022 that he would consider an outright ban on lawmakers holding and trading stocks as a move that could likely extend to crypto. if his party overthrew the chamber.

As of press time, it is unclear whether McCarthy has the votes to assume leadership of the House, a process that will likely begin from Jan. 3. However, many pointed out that elected officials were allowed to trade and hold certain assets while in office as a potential conflict of interest.

Members of Congress should not own or trade individual stocks. Neither do their spouses.

— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) January 2, 2023

During the 117th session of Congress, 77 lawmakers allegedly violated disclosure requirements under the Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge Act, or STOCK Act, first passed in 2012. These violations included late reporting of authorized transactions, but members were still authorized to handle legislation on matters. who could have been influenced by their own investments.

For example, pro-crypto Senator Cynthia Lummis, who sits on the Senate Agriculture Committee and oversees Commodity Futures Trading Commission hearings, disclosed investments in bitcoin (BTC) recognized as a commodity by the financial regulator. Senator Pat Toomey, a senior member of the Senate Banking Committee, also previously reported purchases of Ether (ETH) and BTC, but will retire from 2023.

Kevin McCarthy has promised that if Republicans take control of the House, he will act on a stock trading ban. But he became silent.

A group of 5 House Rs say they can’t support McCarthy because he’s not trustworthy.

McCarthys Speaker’s candidacy is in jeopardy. Members of the House will vote next Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/dMOrOyeD7I

— More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) December 28, 2022

Financial ties between US lawmakers and industry leaders have been at the forefront of major controversies in the crypto space in 2022. Leaders of crypto exchange FTX, including former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried , made contributions to politicians and campaigns for Republicans and Democrats, a move that many industry players have questioned lawmakers’ objectivity in hearings to investigate the corporate collapse.

Related: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says US Lawmakers Shouldn’t Hold Crypto To ‘Stay Unbiased’

Zoe Lofgren, chair of the House Administration Committee, in September introduced a framework for lawmakers to amend the STOCK Act to bar members of Congress and the Supreme Court and their spouses and children from responsible for dealing in stocks or holding investments in securities, commodities, futures, cryptocurrencies and other similar investments. There was no movement in the proposed policy change in 2022, but the Federal Open Market Committee approved similar rules banning senior Federal Reserve officials from buying and holding crypto.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cointelegraph.com/news/us-lawmakers-could-consider-stock-trading-ban-in-next-session-of-congress The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos