House Speaker Race could complicate the new session of the US Congress





Washington

The 118th session of the US Congress opens on Tuesday with all the attention on whether Congressman Kevin McCarthy of California can secure enough votes from his fellow Republicans to become Speaker of the House of Representatives and President of the House of Representatives. second in line after the US presidency.

McCarthy, 57, who has sought for years to lead the 435-member House, is now poised to win the presidency but isn’t quite assured of the 218-vote majority he needs .

Republicans won a narrow majority of 222 to 213 in national House Congressional elections in November and will take control of the House from Democrats and incumbent House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Democrats, who have been locked in a 50-50 split with Republicans in the Senate for the past two years, secured a 51-49 advantage in the election nearly two months ago and will retain a majority even if the Arizona Senator Krysten Sinema then moved from Democrat. to independent.

McCarthy, a staunch conservative, won 188 votes in a House Republican caucus in November, and since then has garnered more support in his effort to achieve a 218-vote majority for the presidency.

But a far-right group of five or more House Republicans opposes McCarthy’s run for president, saying he hasn’t been dedicated enough to the conservative cause.

Dissenters have vowed to vote against McCarthy, which would rob him of the necessary majority because all Democrats will almost certainly vote for their new party leader, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York.

Over the past few weeks, McCarthy has had numerous conversations with the group of Republicans who opposed him to try to enlist their support.

He proposed to them various changes to the functioning of the House or appointments to committees responsible for examining key bills. A change will give the small number of dissenting Republicans the right to one vote in the House to declare the Speaker of the House vacant if they disagree with how McCarthy handles party policy on legislation or investigations planned on US President Joe Biden and his administration.

But so far, less than a day before Congress convenes at noon Tuesday, McCarthy’s quest for the presidency hangs in the balance, even though no one has garnered substantial support as an alternative.

No vote for Speaker of the House has passed a single ballot in a century, but it could do so on Tuesday.

The choice of a Speaker of the House takes place even before the Representatives are sworn in for their two-year term. Lawmakers will call the name of their choice for the Speaker of the House from the floor of the chamber.

If McCarthy failed to achieve the required 218 votes or less if some lawmakers voted themselves “present” in the chamber, lowering the number McCarthy would need for a majority, one or more new votes would take place. The Clerk of the House would continue to laboriously call the list of 435 members until McCarthy, or someone else, reached the majority to become Speaker.

