UK suspends Russian LNG imports





The UK has officially announced that it will stop importing liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia, which the Foreign Office says is a direct result of the gas imports financing Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine.

“Today the UK has suspended all imports of liquefied natural gas from Russia. We are blocking Putin’s illegal war funding and helping countries around the world reduce their reliance,” the Foreign Office said in a tweet.

The US has become a major supplier of LNG to the UK and other European countries.

Europe has been working hard to get away from Russian energy commodities since Russia invaded Ukraine. The European Union plans to ban Russian coal and block most Russian oil imports by the end of 2022 in order to deprive Moscow of an important source of revenue for fighting the war in Ukraine.

But dumping Russian gas has proven more taxing than Europe had hoped. While supplies of Russian pipeline gas (most of Europe’s gas imports prior to the war in Ukraine) are dwindling, Europe is pumping out starving Russian LNG. The Wall Street Journal reported that Block’s Russian liquefied natural gas imports rose 41% year-over-year in the year to August.

“Russian LNG has been the dark horse of the sanctions regime. Importers of Russian LNG into Europe have argued that their shipments are not currently subject to EU sanctions and that buying LNG from Russia and other suppliers has helped keep European energy prices in check.

Natural gas prices in Europe have plummeted over the past few months, with CNBC reporting that “a wave of LNG tankers is overwhelming Europe with an energy crisis and hitting natural gas prices.” According to MarineTraffic via CNBC, there are currently 60 LNG tankers sailing or docking in Northwest Europe, the Mediterranean Sea and the Iberian Peninsula, representing about 10% of the world’s LNG vessels. Because these vessels cannot unload, they are considered floating LNG storage, which affects natural gas prices and freight rates. By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

