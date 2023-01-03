US tax credit supports gassers on Tesla Model Y and Ford Mustang Mach-E





When wording for the new U.S. federal electric vehicle tax credit first appeared, it looked like it might favor gasoline-powered plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) over some all-electric vehicles. Under the old rules, most PHEVs were eligible for a smaller credit thanks to their smaller batteries and lower efficiency.

PHEVs have minimal range, they’re not as efficient as real EVs, they’re only electric if you plug them in often, and they still pollute the environment. In fact, all PHEVs require gasoline and release tailpipe emissions, just like regular gasoline cars and traditional hybrids. They can be more efficient than the latter in some cases, and you can prevent them from creating harmful exhaust fumes, but only if you keep them charged all the time and never exceed their minimum electric range.

That said, the new tax credit that is part of the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) provides the full $7,500 credit for eligible PHEVs, similarly to eligible electric vehicles. While this once seemed like a bad idea to many eco-advocates, it’s even worse now that we know which vehicles are eligible.

There are many details in the language and rules of the new credit, some of which are not even fully defined. We could go into all the details, but it really isn’t necessary. Instead, pointing out the reality is enough to shed some light on the IRA EV tax credit problem.

Vehicle prices are capped, so SUVs, trucks and vans can only cost $80,000 to qualify for the $7,500 credit. If a vehicle is not a truck, van or SUV, it is categorized as “other” and has a $55,000 limit.

According to the most recent government guidelines, some versions of the all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E and Tesla Model Y aren’t classified as SUVs, so if they cost more than $55,000, they don’t get the credit. Meanwhile, the smaller and less efficient Ford Escape PHEV crossover qualifies for full credit since it’s classified as an SUV.

The above is just one example of several similar scenarios based on the new rules. There are actually plenty of PHEVs out there, some quite expensive, that will get all the credit despite being smaller, less family and cargo-friendly and less efficient than their all-electric stablemates.

We can only hope that as the government continues to work on the rules and finalize the details related to the new electric vehicle tax credit, it will figure out how to fix these obvious vehicle classification issues. . As things stand, while credit can help consumers afford more efficient vehicles, it’s not designed to help the environment the way it wants.

For more details, be sure to watch the video below. Then, let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

