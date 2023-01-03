4 experts predict the state of the industry





The UK is a global fintech hub. It is a sector that has experienced rapid growth since the early 2010s and has become the most dominant financing sector in the UK in recent years.

But fintech in 2022, like most other industries, was full of challenges. The trend toward lower valuations across the tech industry has been no exception for fintech, and prudent investors are running out of patience as they wait for profitability.

At the beginning of the new year, four industry experts take a look at both the positives and the new challenges UK fintechs will face in 2023.

Investors will focus on profitability.

Oliver Prill, CEO of digital banking service Tide, says 2023 will see far more M&A activity in the UK fintech sector as funding becomes more difficult to secure. More and more investors will see companies with business models that solve real problems facing consumers and businesses and have a clear path to profitability.

In the case of Prill, investors will place safer bets on companies with predictable revenue streams. This is in stark contrast to the tendency to invest early in fast-growing industries, where growth takes precedence over profits.

With a focus on big investments and rapid growth in tech startups in the years leading up to 2022, macroeconomic conditions have unsurprisingly cooled large spending by many investors, and rising interest rates may have exacerbated this.

Consumers take the product and cut it good

Victor Trokoudes, CEO of auto-investment app Plum, said the UK was widely predicted to be headed for tough economic times in 2023. This will present unique opportunities and challenges for the fintech industry.

Trokoudes predicts that as consumer spending tightens to meet rising cost-of-living demands, the use of risky or nice-to-have and nonessential financial products will decline significantly.

That means some fintechs could lose customers, says Trokoudes. But there will also be new ways to use fintech that are ideally suited to the turbulent financial environment.

Trokoudes predicts that in 2023 there will be a growing movement towards interconnected and socialized finance, i.e. fintech products that foster a sense of community.

Investing has become increasingly a social activity over the past few years, for example, as people are able to discuss investing strategies with their peers online. This is a free way to get financial guidance and information, which will become even more essential in an era of rising prices. However, businesses that make this possible must be careful to do so in a compliant and responsible manner.

BNPL will face regulatory pressure.

According to Neil Kadagathur, CEO of lender Creditspring, there is one subsection that will face tough fintechs in 2023 in particular. Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL).

Kadagathur said BNPL providers have been warned that regulations are coming. No matter how stringent the incoming legislation gets, BNPL providers face a difficult 12-month period.

Kadagathur noted that demand for the service is growing as consumer reliance on BNPL soars in response to the cost of living crisis.

A recent study by Creditspring found that use of BNPL products among 18 to 34 year olds has increased dramatically. This is despite the fact that a third of the age group does not understand the risks of the service.

Kadagathur said this has raised great concerns about the risks it poses to borrowers.

Investors as well as many within the credit industry believe that the BNPL market in its current form cannot be sustained in a fully regulated sector, adds Kadagathur.

In essence, BNPL can be a good credit product that gives borrowers flexibility if used correctly, but the way it is promoted, offered and understood by shoppers means it is rarely used correctly.

The industry has already seen massive layoffs, a collapse in the value of some major companies and a decline in investor sentiment. Could BNPL be pushed out of the mainstream by regulation?

Employers will increase cost of living support

Steve Watson, director of policy and research for financial wellness app Cushon, will focus on mitigating the financial risks posed by the cost-of-living crisis for its employees.

Households will still be under enormous financial strain, Watson says, so expect increased interest from employers for solutions that will help support current employees.

According to Watson, that will shift from helping with short-term living expenses to helping employees become more financially resilient in the long term.

He adds: Until now, job savings have been primarily about pension savings. But with a cost-of-living crisis and economic downturn imminent, employers are looking for ways to help their employees become more financially resilient not only when they retire, but throughout their careers.

In 2023, we will see more and more employers introduce accessible savings plans that allow employees to sit alongside pensions.

This requires an improved user journey with minimal friction because it requires employees to make informed decisions. Annuities and savings providers that have both annuities and savings products supported by great technology, such as intuitive apps, are likely to thrive.

