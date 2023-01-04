US House Fails to Elect New Speaker in First Rounds | Election News





For the first time in nearly a century, the United States House of Representatives failed to elect a speaker on the first ballots, with Republican Kevin McCarthy failing to secure a majority in the chamber to succeed Democrat Nancy Pelosi.

McCarthy was unable to defeat opposition in his caucus in Tuesday’s three rounds of voting before lawmakers voted to adjourn the first meeting of the Houses.

Republicans narrowly won control of the chamber in November’s midterm elections, but several right-wing lawmakers from McCarthy’s own party declined to back him for the presidency.

The speaker must receive a majority of the votes, excluding the absent legislators and those who vote present. On Tuesday, McCarthy needed 218 votes, but he only got 203, with 19 Republicans voting against him in the first two rounds of voting. In the third round, he lost one more vote, bringing his total down to 202.

In the first vote, most Republican dissidents supported Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs or Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan. In the second round, all 19 opposing Republican votes went to Jordan, a right-wing brand. Jordan took his tally to 20 votes in the third round.

Before voting began on Tuesday, far-right Congressman Paul Gosar had nominated Biggs as his candidate. But Jordan did not seek the presidency and himself voted three times for McCarthy.

In the second round, Jordan renominated McCarthy, and in turn ultraconservative Florida congressman Matt Gaetz nominated Jordan, acknowledging that the Ohio representative did not want the job.

House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries won 212 votes more than McCarthy in all three rounds, but he was never realistically in the running because his party is in the minority.

McCarthy, a Republican from California, served as House Minority Leader after Democrats took a majority in 2019.

Lawmakers will reconvene on Wednesday and hold subsequent votes until a presidential candidate wins a majority. The Chamber will effectively remain non-functional without a new President.

Democrat Hakeem Jeffries of New York received more votes than Republican Kevin McCarthy in the first ballot for Speaker of the House [Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters]

The speaker is second in line for the U.S. presidency and the nation’s most powerful lawmaker, with decisive influence over bills and amendments to be considered.

The Chamber is one of the two chambers that make up the United States Congress. Along with the Senate, it passes federal laws, allocates government spending, and provides oversight.

After the first ballot, Biggs, a Republican from Arizona, called on McCarthy to step down and allow Republicans to choose another leader in the next ballot.

We’re barely halfway through the ballot before confirming that McCarthy is still well short of 218 votes, he wrote on Twitter. My colleagues have made it clear that our party deserves a new leader.

McCarthy had negotiated with politicians who oppose his bid for president, offering concessions that were to dilute his power if he became president.

He promised to focus on the priorities of right-wing members, including investigating the business practices of President Joe Bidens’ son, Hunter Biden, an issue Democrats dismiss as a conspiracy theory.

McCarthy also called on Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to resign over his handling of migration on the southern border, threatening to investigate and remove him.

Additionally, he promised to restore the committee assignments of Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who was expelled from congressional panels in 2021 for anti-Jewish and Islamophobic comments.

But despite those promises, McCarthy has still failed to stifle far-right opposition.

Earlier Tuesday, McCarthy signaled his willingness to hold out on multiple rounds of voting. I will always fight to put the American people first, not a few individuals who want something for themselves, he told reporters. So we can have a battle on the [House] ground, but the battle is for the [Republican] conference and the country, and that’s fine with me.

His opponents also said they were in it for the long haul. I am firmly committed to changing the status quo, no matter how many ballots are needed, wrote Scott Perry, a leading Republican dissident, on Twitter.

The problem is that it’s not just today. This is going to be everyday in the House Republican majority.

It’s not just that they can’t govern. It’s that they’re going to be an embarrassing public train wreck as they refuse to govern.

Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) January 3, 2023

Meanwhile, Democrats have described Republicans’ inability to agree on a speaker as a demonstration of the GOP’s inability to lead.

None of this is good for our country. None of that, Democratic Senator Chris Murphy wrote in a social media post.

Key House Democrat Jamie Raskin called the inconclusive votes a unique humiliation for McCarthy, accusing him of whitewashing the right-wing insurrection that Raskin said took place during the Capitol Riot of January 6, 2021.

Democrats could help McCarthy by voting for him or leaving the Chamber for future ballots to reduce the vote total, making it easier for him to achieve a majority. But Congressman Eric Swalwell ruled out the idea.

Let me put this to rest for the media reporting this: there are no House Democrats who are going to help Kevin McCarthy today.

Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) January 3, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/1/3/us-house-fails-to-elect-new-speaker-in-first-round-of-voting The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos