US Soccer Says USMNT Head Coach Gregg BerhalterExBulletin





USA coach Gregg Berhalter speaks during a press conference at the Qatar National Convention Center in Doha on December 2, 2022, on the eve of the USA's World Cup soccer match against the Netherlands.

United States men’s soccer coach Gregg Berhalter said that in 1991, while dating his future wife, he kicked her during an argument.

Berhalter issued a lengthy statement on Tuesday – the same day US Soccer announced an investigation into the incident three decades ago.

Berhalter said: “During the World Cup someone contacted US Soccer saying they had information about me that would ‘destroy’ me, an apparent effort to tap into something very personal from years ago. long to end my relationship with USA Football.”

US Soccer says it learned of the incident on December 11, 2022 – a week after the United States were knocked out of the World Cup with a loss to the Netherlands.

In his statement, Berhalter described what he did in 1991. “We had been together for four months when an incident occurred between us that would shape the future of our relationship. One evening, when we were drinking at a local bar, Rosalind and I had a heated argument which continued outside, it got physical and I kicked her in the legs.

“There is no excuse for my actions that night; it was a shameful moment and one that I regret to this day. At the time, I immediately apologized to Rosalind, but understandably she wanted nothing to do with me. I told my parents, family and friends what happened because I wanted to take full responsibility for my behavior. Rosalind also informed her parents, family and his friends.

United States coach Gregg Berhalter looks on before the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup match between the United States and Wales on November 21, 2022.

“Although the authorities were never involved in this case, I voluntarily sought advice to help me learn, grow and improve one of the most valuable decisions I have ever made. day, this type of behavior has never been repeated,” he said. .

Berhalter said he and his wife celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary last weekend.

Berhalter took over as coach of the United States men’s national team in 2018 after the team failed to qualify for this World Cup in Russia. He is the first man to have played and coached the United States at a World Cup. He led the team to the 2022 World Cup – and the United States qualified for the knockout stages.

His coaching contract ended last month – when US Soccer announced it had launched “a comprehensive technical review of our men’s national team programme”.

Berhalter said: “I look forward to continuing my conversations with US Soccer about the future.”

US Soccer says that with the review and independent investigation underway, it will announce who will lead the January men’s national team camp in the coming days.

