US Soccer investigating Gregg Berhalter, blackmail allegation





US Soccer announced on Tuesday that it has opened an investigation into a possible blackmail plot involving men’s national team coach Gregg Berhalter during the recent World Cup in Qatar.

In a lengthy social media post from an account US Soccer says belongs to Berhalter, the coach said the federation was contacted by an anonymous person during the tournament who said they had information about me. that would take away from me an apparent effort to take advantage of something very personal. a long time ago to end my relationship with US Soccer.

In the message, Berhalter, whose contract with US Soccer ended on Saturday, admitted to having a physical altercation with his wife, Rosalind, outside a bar when they were both 18 years old. During the altercation, which occurred in 1991, Berhalter kicked Rosalind in the legs. The incident was never reported to authorities, and Berhalter said he sought advice on his own.

The couple began dating over a year later and married in 1999.

There is no excuse for my actions that night; it was a shameful moment and one that I regret to this day, Berhalter wrote.

In a separate statement, US Soccer said it learned of the allegation against Berhalter on December 11 and engaged Atlanta-based law firm Alston & Bird LLP to conduct an independent investigation into the matter as well as the potentially inappropriate behavior. to several members of our staff by persons outside our organisation.

We take such behavior seriously, the statement continued, and have expanded our investigation to include these allegations.

US Soccer thanked the Berhalters for speaking openly about the incident and said it condemned violence of any kind and took the allegations very seriously.

Berhalter, 49, a double World Cup cap as a player, was named national team coach in December 2018. During his four years in charge, he overhauled the squad, auditioned 88 players and brought the United States back to the World Cup. after eight years of absence. He also won the Gold Cup and Nations League tournaments, with a record of 37-11-12.

The United States, unbeaten in the World Cup group matches, were knocked out in the round of 16 in Qatar, losing 3-1 to the Netherlands.

After returning to the United States, Berhalter spoke at a moral leadership summit where he discussed some internal issues in Qatar involving a player he did not name. The player didn’t show enough intensity in training, Berhalter said, and was nearly sent home.

It was later revealed that the coach was talking about underused World Cup striker Gio Reyna. Reyna has reportedly apologized to the team for her lack of effort in Qatar and Berhalter has been roundly criticized for speaking out publicly on the issue.

The United States, which does not have a head coach, has not ruled out the option of keeping Berhalter. The team begins a new World Cup cycle later this month with a training camp and two friendlies in Southern California, facing Serbia on January 25 at Banc of California Stadium and Colombia three days later at Dignity Health Sports Park.

US Soccer said last month it was undertaking a full technical review of the men’s national team program and said on Tuesday it planned to appoint a coach to lead January’s training camp in the coming days.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/sports/soccer/story/2023-01-03/us-soccer-announces-investigation-gregg-berhalter-blackmail The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos