As U.S. House Speaker’s vote drags on, Colorado Republicans split on McCarthy





Updated at 4:35 p.m. MT

It was an inauspicious start to the 118th Congress.

What should have been a big day for Republicans as they took a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives instead featured a divided caucus that failed to rally behind Republican Kevin McCarthy to to be the next president.

For the first time in a hundred years, a candidate is not elected in the first round. Instead, the House adjourned Thursday night still deadlocked after three rounds of voting.

While Colorado Republican Reps. Ken Buck and Doug Lamborn joined more than 200 colleagues in voting for McCarthy, conservative Rep. Lauren Boebert is one of 20 Republicans voting for someone other than McCarthy. Boebert threw his support behind GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, who was voting for McCarthy.

House Republicans hold a slim majority in the chamber with 222 members. McCarthy must win the support of 218 of them to win the presidency.

Boebert was one of the conservative members quietly involved in several of the discussions held by McCarthy and other groups within the GOP caucus about potential rule changes that could win his support and bring McCarthy to 218.

She and other members of the House Freedom Caucus met with McCarthy on Monday evening. At a GOP conference meeting before the start of the day on Tuesday, McCarthy reportedly said opponents came to him Monday night with personal demands, a charge Boebert vehemently denied.

We did not offer a personal wish list. We were told to provide lists indicating which members should sit on which committees. And we did just that, she told a Freedom Caucus press conference. I want it to be very clear. We offered a deal, there were requests for staff because staff is vital in the absence of trust, staff is political. We made the case, the case was dismissed.

It was widely reported that Boebert responded to McCarthy’s speech at the conference meeting and his mention of the demands with the expletive bsh.

Asked about the incident afterwards, Boebert said coyly, A lady never says.

Lamborn said after the second vote that the more than 200 members voting for McCarthy were digging. He said they thought it would be like the tail wagging the dog if they allowed McCarthy’s critics to win. As he voted for the second time, Lamborn said, “As long as it takes, McCarthy.

After adjourning for the day, Buck left the chamber hoping the GOP conference will be able to unify. He noted that Monday night the sides were just a tiny bit apart. We did this exercise today, so hopefully they meet again and get a deal.

As for Tuesday’s Republican disarray, Buck said people might care today, but three months from now, I don’t think they will care much. And in 14 months, when we have another election, they will care a lot more about the results. The issues are going to be much bigger than what they are currently dealing with.

For his part, Boebert blamed the inauspicious start to the session on McCarthy’s feet, not the handful of holdouts.

I want a unified Republican conference, she said. This is what I have been working towards for months. I walked into Chief McCarthy’s office last night and said, I have 218 votes. Here’s the gavel, first ballot. I want a unified Republican Party so badly, and he rejected it. It’s on him.

Boebert said she wants the motion to overturn the rule changed to allow a single member to start the process of impeaching the Speaker of the House. It’s something the majority of the Republican caucus voted against in the fall, voting instead that a majority in the conference should have that power.

In the proposed conference rules, McCarthy lowered the threshold of a majority to five members who can call a motion of vacancy.

It was this parliamentary procedure that defeated former GOP Chairman John Boehner. When Nancy Pelosi became president again in 2019, she changed the rule so that a majority of the caucus agreed before attempting to impeach her leader.

The motion to rescind may be Boebert’s red line, but there are other rule changes that would also like to be considered, according to a spokesperson. These include making it a House rule that any amendment that receives at least 20% caucus support will go to the floor (a policy that currently exists as a GOP caucus rule), a single subject rule for legislation and to see more members of the Freedom Caucus holding the hammers of the committee. Currently, only one member does.

McCarthy’s proposed rules include a single topic, along with other changes intended to appease more conservative caucus members. These include the reinstatement of the CUTGO rule, which means that any mandatory increase in spending will have to be offset by cuts. The rule change would replace a practice known as PAY GO, which requires Congress to offset the cost of spending increases, but allows for more flexibility. Another rule change would once again require a three-fifths supermajority to approve any increase in tax rates.

The proposed rules would also require at least 72 hours between the release of the text of the bill and a final vote, as well as allowing committee chairs to present bills voted out of committee to the House for an open amendment process. , again with 72 hours notice. .

As the vote drags on, it’s unclear who else in the caucus could garner support from 218 other Republicans.

It has been 100 years since there has been an election for the Speaker of the House which required multiple ballots. Without a chair, new members cannot be sworn in and House business will be delayed as the committee seat selection process stalls.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cpr.org/2023/01/03/as-u-s-house-speaker-election-looms-not-all-colorado-republicans-are-behind-mccarthy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos