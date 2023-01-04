UK Weather: More rain expected this week as yellow warning is issued in Scotland | england weather





More rain is set to hit the UK later this week after heavy rains have resulted in yellow weather alerts being issued for parts of Scotland.

Forecasters say the weather will remain unstable through Friday as the rain continues. It will be heavier in the west, with weather fronts driving winds that could trigger gale warnings across the Scottish coast.

Friday will be drier and brighter, and temperatures will be mild year-round. Then the weather turns to unsettled rain and wind for the weekend.

Met Office Meteorologist Tom Morgan said: It’s quite unstable at times, wet and windy, so there’s a lot of rain warnings in place for the next 24 hours affecting both Wales and Scotland.

Highlands Snowdonia, Brecon Beacons and Highlands of Scotland will be more affected.

Travel disruptions are feared due to flooding caused by heavy rains. The National Weather Service’s rain warning expires at 6 a.m. on Wednesday as localized flooding is possible as the snow melts.

A yellow alert is in effect for south and northwest Wales with warnings for heavy rain between 7pm Tuesday and 3am Wednesday.

A total of 17 flood warnings were issued in the UK on Tuesday night, mostly for the Dorset region.

The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency has issued 13 flood warnings across Scotland.

Police advised motorists to check driving instructions in bad weather.

The yellow alert covers Angus, Perth and Kinross, Aberdeenshire, Stirling area, Dumfries and Galloway, Borders, East Ayrshire, East Renfrewshire, South Ayrshire, South Lanarkshire and West Dunbartonshire, Argyll and parts of Bute and Highlands.

Archie Bland and Nimo Omer are your free morning guide to the top stories and what they mean every weekday.

Privacy Notice: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Morgan said the west of England would be hit the hardest, as a series of cyclonic fronts from the Atlantic would continue to affect Britain.

You can expect some flooding as the ground is already quite saturated after a wet period over the past few weeks. So the rain would run off the ground very quickly.

There will be brighter and drier spells along the way. Morgan added that Friday would be the best day of the week with slightly better weather, with more unstable weather returning next week.

The main west coast line between Glasgow and Carlisle is closed for repairs until January 6 after floodwaters have significantly damaged its levees.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/jan/03/uk-weather-warning-of-flooding-and-travel-disruption-in-scotland-and-wales The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos