US Soccer is investigating a 1991 incident involving Gregg Berhalter





Doug McIntyre

football journalist

Gregg Berhalter, who coached the United States at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, admitted on Tuesday to allegations of a 1991 incident in which he kicked his now wife Rosalind in the legs during a an argument in front of a bar.

The incident was reported to US Soccer last month and happened when Berhalter was an 18-year-old freshman at the University of North Carolina.

“There is no excuse for that night; it was a shameful moment and one that I regret to this day,” Berhalter wrote in a lengthy social media post signed by him and his wife.

“At that point, I immediately apologized to Rosalind, but it’s understandable that she doesn’t want anything to do with me. I told my parents, family and friends what happened. ‘had passed because I wanted to take full responsibility for my behavior. Rosalind also informed her parents, family and Although the authorities were never involved in this matter, I voluntarily sought advice for myself. helping to learn, grow and improve one of the most valuable decisions I have ever made.To this day, this type of behavior has never been repeated.

Berhalter went on to say that Rosalind contacted him seven months later and the couple had reconciled, they had been together since and had four children together and suggested the previously unknown incident had come to light as part of of an apparent attempt at blackmail.

“An individual contacted US Soccer saying they had information about me that would ‘bring me down an apparent attempt to leverage something very personal from a long time ago to end my relationship with US Soccer’ , wrote Berhalter on his unverified Twitter account, the authenticity of which FOX Sports was able to confirm.

In its own statement on Tuesday, the United States Soccer Federation said it learned of the allegations on December 11, just over a week after the United States side were knocked out by the Netherlands in the Cup round of 16. of the world in Qatar. The USSF said it immediately launched an independent investigation into the incident and Berhalter’s alleged extortion.

“Through this process, US Soccer has learned of potential inappropriate behavior toward several members of our staff by individuals outside of our organization,” the US Soccers statement said. “We take such behavior seriously and have expanded our investigation to include these allegations.

“We appreciate that Gregg and Rosalind have come forward to speak openly about this incident,” the statement continued. “In keeping with our commitment to transparency, we will publicly share the results of the investigation when it is complete. US Soccer condemns violence of any kind and takes these allegations very seriously.”

A former two-time USA World Cup defender, Berhalter was hired to lead the national team in December 2018, 14 months after the Americans failed to qualify for this year’s World Cup, the first U.S. men’s tournament missed in over 30 years. He led the team to CONCACAF Gold Cup and Nations League titles in 2021, and last March qualified the Americans for their first World Cup in eight years.

His four-year contract expired last week; Whether or not Berhalter, who coached teams in Sweden and MLS before taking the national team job, is considered to coach the USMNT will likely depend on both the outcome of the investigation and the technical review still conducted by US Soccer sporting director Earnie Stewart. .

The United States will kick off their 2023 roster later this month with friendlies against Serbia and Colombia in Los Angeles.

“With ongoing review and investigation, US Soccer will announce who will lead the January Men’s National Team Camp in the coming days,” the federation statement read.

