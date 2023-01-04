Santander becomes first major UK bank to hire graduates with a third degree





Santander will be the first major bank in the UK to hire third-rate graduates in an effort to promote diversity.

A Spanish lender with a large network of offices in the UK is set to drop the requirement that new graduate graduates have at least a 2.1 degree in order to increase the socioeconomic diversity of the workforce.

The bank said the move would open the program to more than 64,000 people annually, adding that performance at university does not guarantee success at work.

Anouska Ramsay, Director of HR at Santanders, said: Academic achievement is important, but it’s only one of many factors we look for when looking for new talent.

We believe that potential can be found anywhere, and this move reinforces our efforts to find the best candidates from diverse backgrounds.

It comes after other New York City firms, including consulting giant PwC and asset manager Schroders, scrapped similar academic requirements for graduate employees last year. However, Santander is the first UK bank to implement such a policy.

The decision to ease recruitment requirements comes amid pressing pressure on the UK labor market.

Santander said about 16pc of students graduated from college with a degree of 2:2 or 1/3. So with applications open later this month, the action will open up to thousands of new potential candidates.

The Santanders Graduate Program offers newcomer experience across multiple areas of banking business, including auditing, corporate and commercial banking, cyber, day-to-day banking, and finance and risk.

Ms Ramsay added: This is an important development for broadening the hiring standard. The people who join us can build a foundation for banking and build a career within banking.

Last month, Santander was fined $108 million by the city’s oversight agency after finding serious and persistent gaps in the bank’s anti-money laundering safeguards.

The Financial Conduct Authority said about 300m had been passed through Santander accounts in five years, possibly exploiting improper controls by criminals.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2023/01/03/santander-becomes-first-major-uk-bank-hire-graduates-third-class/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos