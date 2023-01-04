Central US storm brings tornadoes, flooding and heavy snowfall





Another in a recent string of powerful winter storms was moving across the central United States and toward the Great Lakes on Tuesday. It brought a multi-pronged punch of heavy snowfall and gusty winds in the Plains and Midwest, and severe thunderstorms and flooding in the South.

The storm dropped nearly 2 feet of windblown snow across parts of South Dakota and brought torrential rains and flooding to a wide swath of the central United States. A handful of tornadoes were also triggered, with more to come, in addition to the threat of damaging straight-line winds.

It’s the same storm system that battered California over the weekend with record rainfall in the Bay Area and extremely heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada Mountains. It has since redeveloped east of the Continental Divide.

On Tuesday afternoon, tornado watches stretched from southeast Louisiana to northern Georgia, including Birmingham and Atlanta, well into the evening. It followed previous watches north and west along a cold front advancing east through the south.

Multiple tornadoes were confirmed early Tuesday in Tennessee and Mississippi, based on radar detection of debris thrown through the air. At least two more tornadoes were confirmed late Monday in Oklahoma and Louisiana, with more suspected in Arkansas. Most of these tornadoes were short-lived and did not affect populated areas, but damage was reported in Jessieville, Ark., including a school.

The Weather Service issued multiple warnings for confirmed tornadoes between Montgomery and Birmingham early Tuesday afternoon. At 2:45 p.m. we have identified 5 areas at risk of tornado damage,” the Birmingham Weather Service office tweeted. “Counties included: Chilton to Coosa, Autauga to Elmore, Marengo to Hale and Perry. This event has not ended, so the count may change.

Several dozen reports of damaging straight-line winds and a few incidents of large hail were also recorded by the National Weather Service from northern Louisiana to southern Ohio between Monday and Tuesday afternoon.

The most widespread storm risk on Tuesday was for damaging gusts fueled by intense high-altitude winds driven downward by thunderstorms in an area from southern Louisiana to eastern Tennessee.

There is a high risk of tornadoes, a few of which could be strong, in the area from eastern Louisiana to southern parts of Mississippi and Alabama. In this region, the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center declared a level 3 out of 5 increased risk of dangerous storms.

The threat of a severe storm is fueled by unusually warm and humid air ahead of the cold front. About three dozen records could be at risk Tuesday, centered in the Ohio Valley but as far west as St. Louis, as far east as DC and as far south as Louisiana. Up to 100 record low temperatures could fall in the eastern United States on Wednesday morning.

Tonight will be one of the hottest January nights on record on the East Coast. 67 locations are expecting their hottest minimum for Jan. 4, and 26 more will be at or near it. pic.twitter.com/juViuNoCkI

— Bill Karins (@BillKarins) January 3, 2023

Accumulated snowfall associated with the storm system, which rotated near Omaha Tuesday at noon, was concentrated from central Nebraska to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and then into Ontario.

Thinking of heading to Sioux Falls today? DO NOT DO IT! tweeted the Dickinson County Emergency Management Office in northwestern Iowa, bordering southern Minnesota. Highway 9 is impassable west of Rock Rapids and travel on I-90 in southwestern Minnesota is not advised.

Interstate 90 was closed from Chamberlain (exit 265) to Sioux Falls (Marion Road/exit 395) and Interstate 29 was closed from the I-29/I-90 Sioux Falls interchange to Brookings (exit 132 ) beginning at 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

Full update: https://t.co/io2BAYKiOU pic.twitter.com/yqk98hxPzp

— SDDOT (@SouthDakotaDOT) January 3, 2023

Large parts of Interstate 90, among other arteries, have since been closed in South Dakota around Sioux Falls and to the west, where up to 18 inches of snowfall have been reported.

The area expected to see the most disruptive snowfall through early Wednesday stretches from northeast Nebraska and southeast South Dakota to southwest Minnesota. Sioux Falls is near the middle of this area and Minneapolis is near the northeast edge.

Additional snowfall could reach 12 to 15 inches in the area above, including about 10 inches in the Twin Cities.

Check out some of the intense snowfall my sister captured in Sioux Falls, SD! By 10 a.m., about 11 snowfalls had fallen and more are expected. #SDwx: Danielle Rhea pic.twitter.com/W3czR6zf6G

— Aaron White (@AaronWhiteTV) January 3, 2023

Snowfall of up to 22 inches had already been reported in southeastern South Dakota near Andes Lake on Tuesday morning. Nebraska has a 15-inch top ratio in the north-central parts of the state. Rawlins, Wyo., reported 24 inches Monday night. Totals over 4 feet were reported over the weekend: Sundance, Utah, posted 52 inches and Mammoth Mountain, California, 54 inches.

Freezing rain that could leave a dangerous varnish on roads and driveways is also a threat in southeastern Minnesota, northern Iowa and central and northern Wisconsin. Winter weather advisories and ice storm warnings cover this area.

At one point early Tuesday, flash flood warnings stretched across a line from southern Ohio to the Arkansas-Louisiana border, along and ahead of the cold front moving ploddingly eastward. is. Widespread rain totals of 3 to 5 inches were reported in these areas.

Forming storms, or those that continue to pass over the same area, brought particularly heavy rainfall rates to northern Kentucky and southeastern Arkansas. Flooding in Kentucky led to water rescues, including that of a bus carrying school children near Paris in the northeast suburb of Lexington.

Much of the same region threatened by severe thunderstorms is also at risk of excessive rainfall and potential flooding on Tuesday. Much of the south is in Level 2 of 4 risk of excessive precipitation, while a smaller Moderate Level 3 of 4 risk is in place for southern Alabama and parts of southwestern Georgia.

Intense rates as well as potential formation should contribute to the threat of large amounts, the weather service wrote Tuesday morning.

8 children and a bus driver have just been rescued from a school bus in Bourbon Co. Driver called for help when she realized she couldn’t drive in deep water on Collins Rd. near Silas Pike. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/8dT9ZbrEQR

— Evelyn Schultz (@EvelynSchultzTV) January 3, 2023

Forecast for Wednesday and Thursday

From tornadoes and flooding in the south to snow and ice in the Upper Midwest, the worst effects of the storms were expected on Tuesday. By Wednesday, the system will sweep toward the East Coast, where it will lose some of its punch.

Persistent snow is possible on the side of the storms that drag over the Great Lakes.

More severe storms could move across the southeast on Wednesday, stretching from the Florida Panhandle to southern Virginia, but they’re not expected to be as widespread or intense as Tuesday.

In the northeast, the storm system is expected to produce mostly rain showers as it will be too mild for snow or frozen precipitation. The exception will be parts of central and northern Maine where freezing rain will turn to light snow Wednesday evening through Thursday. Parts of Vermont and New Hampshire could see the rain change to a winter mix around the same time.

Jason Samenow contributed to this report.

