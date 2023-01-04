UK sets record for wind power generation | energy industry





The UK set a new record for wind power at the end of last year as power from onshore and offshore turbines helped increase clean energy supplies.

National Grids Electric Systems Operators (ESO), which manages the UK’s power grid, said on 30 December that it had set a new record for wind power, with 20.91 gigawatts (GW) produced by turbines.

This marks the third new generation record for the UK’s wind turbine fleet in 2022. In May, National Grid had to request the closure of some turbines in the west of Scotland. A then-record 19.9 GW of power was produced, enough to boil a 3.5m kettle.

ESO said it also set a new record for the share of electricity in the grid coming from zero-carbon renewables and nuclear power, supplying 87.2% of total electricity. These sources accounted for approximately 55% to 59% of electricity over the past few years.

The surge in wind power represents a surprising reversal in fortunes as the cold wave that engulfed Britain and Europe quickly gave way to milder weather.

Subzero weather has sent electricity prices skyrocketing as Brits have increased their use of heat, increasing demand for energy despite higher rates.

The cold weather has resulted in weaker winds and reduced wind farm production in the UK to near zero.

An emergency coal-fired power plant at Drax in North Yorkshire was put on standby but ultimately never used, with gas-fired generation sometimes accounting for nearly 60% of UK electricity output.

However, recent mild weather in the UK and Europe has reduced consumer demand and lowered wholesale gas prices. It also reduced the risk of outages this winter, which National Grid warned was likely.

Wind power is seen as an important part of the UK’s move toward net zero. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to overturn a moratorium on new onshore wind projects with consultations on the matter scheduled until March.

