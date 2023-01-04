Rising prices behind bars hammer people imprisoned in the United States | Prison News





As the United States grapples with persistent inflation, those imprisoned have reported rising prices for essential items they can ill afford on wages often less than a dollar a day.

Prices have risen dramatically, Dortell Williams, a man jailed at Chuckawalla State Prison in southern California, told Al Jazeera in a recent phone call. And the reason given is that when prices go up outside, they go up inside.

For Williams, that means the price of a tube of toothpaste has gone from $3.65 to $6. Ramen noodles went from 25 to 45 cents. Williams estimates the cost of many items has nearly doubled in the two-year period since November 2020.

These price increases are not without consequence. In California, the minimum wage for prison labor is only eight cents an hour, before fees and deductions. And for many imprisoned, access to these supplies is essential.

Prisons, jails, and detention centers across the United States are required to provide those in their care with food and basic necessities, but what this means may vary between states and local jurisdictions. .

Some inmates report receiving meager meals that lack nutrition or do not take dietary needs into account. And free sanitary products like tampons and menstrual pads aren’t required in all states.

It used to be that a prison provided for your basic needs because prisoners were considered wards of the state, said Hadar Aviram, a law professor at University of California Hastings College of Law. Now, many of these expenses are being passed on to the incarcerated and their families.

Bianca Tylek echoed that observation. As the founder of the group Worth Rises, which investigates the role the private sector plays in America’s criminal justice system, Tylek has seen how many people in prison are forced to spend out of pocket to cover basic necessities.

Those incarcerated pay for just about everything, from extra food and soap to tampons and phone calls, she said.

But with limited earning opportunities behind bars, the burden often falls on families to help foot the bill. Every year, American households pay nearly $3 billion for items sold at prison police stations and phone calls made behind bars, according to the progressive criminal justice think tank Prison Policy Initiative.

Another group, the California-based Ella Baker Center, estimates that a third of households with a family member in jail go into debt just to cover the costs of phone calls.

Low-income families can’t always afford to support incarcerated family members, but they often feel like they have no choice but to try, Tylek said.

While these fees are a burden on families, they can be a potential boon for private sellers.

Commissary expenses are a lot of money, said Kimberly Dong, assistant professor of public health at Tufts University School of Medicine, who studies prison nutrition.

Her research revealed that many imprisoned people rely on these purchases for a large portion of their calorie intake, she explained. And the prices of many in-store items are often significantly higher than they would be in the outside world.

Revenue from these purchases is sometimes used to bolster prison budgets. In California, for example, prison authorities are required to set aside the majority of profits as inmate welfare funds. The rest of the funds are often left to the discretion of county sheriffs.

Adrianna Wong, who works on criminal justice with the Southern California branch of the American Civil Liberties Union, told Al Jazeera that some municipalities are paying substantial sums in areas such as prison maintenance.

Los Angeles County in California, for example, earned $45 million from sales to imprisoned people in 2021. Its sheriff’s department spent $18 million on various programs to benefit imprisoned people, but earmarked 13, $5 million for maintenance work.

While the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously in May 2021 to explore a ban on commissioner markups and phone charges, no policy appears to have been implemented, Wong said.

In September, California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill making phone calls free for those imprisoned in state prisons. But that decision did not apply to county jails. And a letter from the Los Angeles County Department of Internal Services said free phone calls would cost the county sheriff’s department about $15 million a year, which could lead to cuts to rehabilitation programs and of education.

But Michelle Lau, senior director of the City of San Francisco’s Financial Justice Project, believes that reducing detention costs can actually have an overall beneficial effect.

In his county, the sheriff’s department took a 43% commission on the commissioner’s purchases. But in 2020, San Francisco became one of the only municipalities in the country to abolish commissary markups and charges for phone calls.

Lau said that due to the changes, commissariat prices have come down, even amid rising inflation. She also found an increase in the time those imprisoned spent talking with their families, a practice that experts say can help make getting out of jail easier.

Such arguments seem to be gaining traction: Legislation that would require the US Federal Communications Commission to set affordable rates for prison phone calls was recently passed by Congress and is heading to the office of US President Joe Biden. .

Dortell Williams, the man imprisoned at Chuckawalla, said cutting costs would have a positive effect on the mental health of those imprisoned, who may feel like a strain on their families when they need financial help.

Many of us are trying to improve or make changes, he said. When prices go up and people are already in dire straits, it squeezes people.

