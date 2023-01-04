Best buy-to-let locations in the UK for 2023





London topped the list, followed by Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool and Nottingham. It’s interesting to note that the top five buying locations for new landlords are all major UK cities with strong tenant demand and potential for steady property price growth.

The top 10 was made up of:

Glasgow

Leeds

bristol

Edinburgh

hull

All of these areas have well-known universities. Renting to students is often popular with new landlords due to its low acquisition cost, annual demand, and potential for high rental returns.

What are the best investment properties for HMO landlords?

A multi-occupational housing (HMO) is a larger property that can be rented to three or more people in one or more households sharing living facilities.

For example, a home-sharing of 5 young professionals would be considered a large HMO. Read our HMO guide for more details.

For an HMO to operate successfully, it must operate in an appropriate market where students or young professionals are ideal locations.

If you’re looking to buy or rent larger properties, here are the top 5 hotspots with the most HMO landlords insured in 2022:

London

Birmingham

bristol

Manchester

Cardiff

It is not surprising that all these cities have several universities and a strong job market, making them popular with young professionals and attractive to HMO landlords.

Popular buy investment areas by property type revealed

The type of property you rent will affect the prospective tenants it attracts.

For example, houses are more popular with families, while apartments may appeal to younger professionals and bungalows may be more suitable for older tenants.

For 2022, we took a closer look at where most landlords are insured for different property types.

house

The top hotspot for single-family homes was Nottingham, while in London terraced and semi-detached homes were the most popular. Birmingham has also been popular with homeowners, ranking in the top five for all types of homes.

bungalows and mansions

London was the most popular destination for landlords renting duplexes, followed by Birmingham and Southampton.

Meanwhile, Nottingham, Leicester and Norwich were the top buying areas for bungalows.

