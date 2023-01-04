US Soccer launches investigation into Berhalter blackmail





US Soccer announced on Tuesday that it had opened an investigation, following a public announcement by Gregg Berhalter that he was the target of a blackmail plot. In his announcement, Berhalter admitted to a single incident of domestic violence against his future wife when they were students.

Berhalter created a social media account on Tuesday, and shared a domestic violence issue from his past there amid an allegation of a recent attempt to blackmail him.

According to Berhalter, who apparently released the statement alongside his wife, Rosalind, when he was 18 and a freshman at the University of North Carolina, one night while we were drinking in a local bar, Rosalind and I had a heated argument which continued outside. . It got physical and I kicked him in the legs.

Berhalter’s statement continues, There is no excuse for my actions that night; it was a shameful moment and one that I regret to this day. His statement later adds To this day, this type of behavior has never been repeated.

The statement goes on to say that Gregg and Rosalind got married, have since celebrated 25 years of marriage, and raised four children together, with no further intimate partner violence.

The reason for the sudden announcement regarding this incident came because Berhalter alleges that during the World Cup an individual contacted US Soccer saying they had information about me that would destroy me. Shortly after, US Soccer issued a statement on an ongoing independent investigation into the matter.

It’s unclear if US Soccer was already aware of the violent incident between Berhalter and his future wife, and the investigation appears to be centered on blackmail and other attempts against staff members, but Berhalter is officially on the hook. contract at this time. According to US Soccer’s statement on the investigation they commissioned, it notes that US Soccer will be announcing who will lead the men’s national team January camp in the coming days, which seems to indicate that Berhalter will not be coaching the team. ‘USMNT immediately, if ever. It is unclear how or if the investigation influenced Berhalter’s current status.

American Football Statement Regarding USMNT Head Coach Gregg Berhalter

Upon learning of the allegation against United States Men’s National Team Head Coach Gregg Berhalter on December 11, 2022, US Soccer immediately engaged Alston & Bird LLP to conduct an independent investigation into the matter. The investigation is being led by Jenny Kramer, BJay Pak and Chris Marquardtof Alston & Bird LLP and is ongoing.

Through this process, US Soccer became aware of potential inappropriate behavior toward several members of our staff by individuals outside of our organization. We take such behavior seriously and have expanded our investigation to include these allegations.

We appreciate that Gregg and Rosalind have come forward to speak openly about this incident. In keeping with our commitment to transparency, we will publicly share the results of the investigation when it is complete. US Soccer condemns violence of any kind and takes these allegations very seriously.

Last month, US Soccer launched a comprehensive technical review of our Men’s National Team program. With the review and investigation underway, US Soccer will announce who will lead the January Men’s National Team Camp in the coming days. We look forward to building on Qatar’s performance and preparing for the journey to 2026.

This is the second independent investigation US Soccer has commissioned in recent years, following the Yates Report, which tackled serious misconduct in the NWSL and a culture of apathy in preventing abusive behavior at US Soccer. as they led the league from 2013-21.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.starsandstripesfc.com/2023/1/3/23537606/us-soccer-investigation-blackmail-berhalter-domestic-violence-incident The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos