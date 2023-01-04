UK Food Inflation 13.3%, Retail Sector Data Found





UK food inflation continued to rise in December.

The British Retail Consortium said on Wednesday that UK food prices recorded a 13.3 per cent annual growth rate in December. This is up from 12.4% in November and the highest since 2005, when the trade body began keeping records.

Overall store price inflation fell slightly to 7.3% in December from a record 7.4% the previous month.

The figures suggest households will continue to feel sharp pressure even as overall inflation levels are expected to ease this year from the multi-decade highs reached in 2022.

They also suggest that the food inflation rate of 16.6%, the highest in 45 years reported by the National Statistical Office in November, could accelerate later this month when the National Statistical Office releases December figures.

“2023 will be another difficult year for consumers and businesses as inflation shows no immediate signs of abating,” BRC CEO Helen Dickinson said of the data on Wednesday.

She added that many essential foods are rising in price as costs of animal feed, fertilizer and energy continue to rise due to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

suggestion

This is despite the fact that some economists have suggested that the overall annual spike in price levels has peaked. The ONS said last month UK inflation fell to 10.7% in November from 11.1% in October, a 41-year high.

In the Financial Times’ annual survey of Britain’s leading economists, Deanne Julius, a prominent researcher at think tank Chatham House, said inflation would fall steadily this year if Russia’s further measures don’t send energy prices skyrocketing.

The BRC’s data matched forecasts from the fiscal watchdog Office for Budget Responsibility, which said in November that food price pressures could persist into 2023, even as overall inflation levels began to ease in the first quarter.

Mike Watkins, head of retail and business insights at consulting firm NielsenIQ, said rising food inflation would put more pressure on household budgets and consumer mindset was unlikely to improve in the near term.

A separate ONS survey released last month found that in the first half of December, 45 per cent of Britons had to cut back on food shopping and essentials as the cost of living soared. Rising prices of basic necessities have the greatest impact on the poorest households, as they spend more on food on average.

Meanwhile, according to a report released Wednesday by the Resolution Foundation, people with disabilities, who make up a third of Britain’s poorest households, are at greater risk of cost of living.

The think tank found that people with disabilities are nearly three times more likely than the rest of the population to suffer from material deprivation. 31% of people with disabilities had to reduce their food spending this winter, compared to only 18% of people without disabilities.

Charlie McCurdy, co-author of the report, said soaring commodity prices are affecting people across the UK, but people with disabilities are more exposed to the most severe impacts.

