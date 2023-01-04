US winter storms set to continue as Europe experiences record heat





Weather warnings remain in place for many parts of the US with more heavy snow on the way, while parts of Europe see record heat for January

Environment January 3, 2023

Bulldozers move snow after a winter storm in Buffalo, New York, on December 28

REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario

A huge, severe winter storm tore through swaths of the United States and Canada over the holiday season, with blizzards and extreme cold leaving at least 60 people dead and millions without power.

The storm, estimated to be more than 3,000 kilometers wide and dubbed a bomb cyclone, swept across North America from December 23, hitting US states as far south as Texas as well as the Canadian provinces of Quebec. and Ontario.

In Buffalo, New York, more than 120 centimeters of snow fell in 72 hours, while temperatures in Montana dropped to -39C (-38F). Millions of people have faced huge disruption to their holiday travel plans, with thousands of flights canceled and main roads blocked by snow and abandoned vehicles.

The storm was caused by arctic winds known as the polar vortex plunging south over North America. Some scientists suspect that human-caused climate change could be fueling this instability in polar weather systems.

The Arctic is one of the fastest warming regions of the planet, reducing the temperature difference between cold Arctic air and warmer air farther south. This could disrupt the flow of polar vortices, destabilizing a high-altitude air current called the polar jet stream, causing it to push warm air into the Arctic while pulling cold Arctic air toward it. South.

Extreme weather conditions are expected to continue into the new year. As New Scientist went to press, large parts of the United States were still under weather alerts, with the US National Weather Service (USNWS) warning that the Great Lakes region would be hit by heavy snowfall, freezing rain and severe thunderstorms from January 3. He said snowstorms and gusty winds will cause snowy roads, reduced visibility and difficult to impossible travel across Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota.

Meanwhile, California was hit with heavy rain and snow in the early days of 2023, causing flash flooding and landslides. This is the first of several storms expected to hit the state over the next several days, according to the USNWS.

While North America struggles with freezing rain and heavy snowfall, in Europe the start of the year brought record temperatures. Belarus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands and Poland all recorded their hottest January days on January 1, according to Maximiliano Herrera, an independent climatologist who tracks extreme temperatures.

In Poland, temperatures reached 19C (66F) in Korbielw and Jodownik on the first day of the year, well above the average temperature of 1C (34F) for January, while the Czech Republic recorded highs of 19 .6C (67.2F) in Javornk, compared to an average of 3C(37F) for this time of year. In Germany, 982 monthly temperature records were broken in the first three days of 2023, according to Herrera.

This follows a record warm year across Europe in 2022, which saw the UK provisionally record its hottest year and Europe experience the highest summer temperatures on record.

The UK Met Office has warned that 2023 is likely to be one of the hottest years on record on Earth, with the average global temperature forecast between 1.08°C and 1.32°C above preindustrial levels. In a press release, Nick Dunstone of the MetOffice said the forecast was affected by the expected end of a prolonged weather event in La Nia, which has had a chilling effect on global average temperatures for the past three years.

