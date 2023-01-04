



Typical. After a round of New Year’s forecast analysis that made you think 2023 was bound to be darker and weaker than 2022, the FTSE 100 soared in the opposite direction. After two hours of trading, it rose 180 points, well above 7,600 to see an all-time high (7,877, pre-Ukraine, pre-Covid 2018). There’s a lot on the checklist of what to expect.

By the close, the rise had been rather modest at 102 points, but it was still inconsistent with the IMF’s general diagnosis that a third of the world would fall into a recession this year, and that the UK recession is likely the worst of the longest. G7 (Financial Times survey of 101 British economists). Don’t mistake stock prices for the real economy. But it’s worth asking the following question. Could 2023 not be the story of an unmitigated financial downturn, but a disturbing one?

If there’s one case of relative optimism, it’s in protests that wholesale energy prices may fall or rise over the holiday period. UK monthly gas at 179p still looks awful compared to the 10 year average of around 50p, but much better than the dreaded 500p we saw back in August. A few weeks ago, few would have predicted that we would enter 2023 with gasoline prices lower than before Russia invaded Ukraine.

A real test of Europe’s energy resilience lies ahead and must be added quickly. Blackouts this winter are still possible and, as almost all energy analysts point out, the biggest problem is replenishing storage for next winter without Russian supply. The current lull in wholesale prices is very misleading.

Or we could see how lower energy prices could begin to ease the financial strain on governments and businesses. Price caps reduce the cost of protecting consumers. The company’s bill falls below expectations. Central banks’ freedom to withhold rate hikes is also enhanced once the energy shock is deemed past its most shocking phase.

None of this should be taken as a cheering prediction. The debate isn’t about the facts of the recession, it’s about its severity. But a notable feature of the last few months of 2022 has been the number of CEOs of consumer-facing companies who have had more optimistic comments about medium-term deals than the bald economic outlook has said they should.

Retailers’ Christmas reports over the next two weeks could shatter that picture in an instant by providing a powerful reminder of how cost-of-living pressures affect the income spectrum. But for the time being, the confusing thesis is intact. The second half of 2023 should be better than the first half, which was as optimistic as the New Year’s forecast. One of the big drivers of energy price fluctuations is now at work. Much depends on whether you will continue to do so.

Cineworld’s head-to-head scores will feel inappropriate to many.

But recovery in any form is impossible for Cineworld’s poor savior. The once mighty London-listed film group is under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US, and a financial reality must be spelled out in every utterance on the stock exchange. Its announcement on Tuesday indicated that any debt restructuring or sale would result in significant dilution of existing holdings, which it has refrained from since September.

So what was the point of the latest announcement? Well, Cineworld seems to be taking offense at claims that rival AMC Entertainments has been in talks about cherry-picking a few theaters in the US and Europe. Cineworld said there had been no conversations with us, adding that it was aware that a group of temporary lenders had not also spoken. This is the dirty work of Chapter 11. No one can agree on what constitutes an appropriate conversation.

Match scores should feel irrelevant to Cineworld’s external shareholders. Rather than hearing CEO Mooky Greidingers’ digression about AMC, you’ll certainly hear an explanation of why no deal with the lender was attempted last spring, when Cineworld still had a negotiating share price.

Instead, Greidinger gambled on a strong earnings rebound that never materialized. For investors, it doesn’t matter much whether Cineworld is sold in pieces or as a whole.

