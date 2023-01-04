The UK recession could be almost as deep as Russia, economists predict.





A woman walks through a run-down, abandoned store in Romford, England.

John Keeble | Getty Images News | Getty Images

LONDON: UK economic contraction in 2023 will be almost as severe as Russia’s, economists expect sharp decline in family living standards to weigh on activity.

In its macro outlook for 2023, Goldman Sachs projects that UK real GDP will contract 1.2% this year, well below all other G-10 major economies. An expansion of 0.9% will follow in 2024, the lender expects.

The figure is only slightly ahead of Russia, which forecasts a 1.3% contraction in 2023 as Britain continues to wage war in Ukraine and overcome punitive economic sanctions from Western powers. Goldman figures suggest an expansion of 1.8% will follow in 2024.

The Wall Street giant projects the US to grow 1% in 2023 and 1.6% in 2024. Germany, the second-largest economy after Russia and the UK, is expected to grow 1.4% next year after contracting 0.6% this year.

Goldman’s forecast for the UK is lower than what the market consensus quoted indicates a contraction of 0.5% in 2023 and an expansion of 1.1% in 2024. But the OECD also predicted that the UK would lag far behind other developed countries in the future. Despite facing the same macroeconomic headwinds, London has performed closer to Russia than the rest of the G-7.

Both the euro area and the UK are already in recession, Goldman chief economist Jan Hatzius and his team concluded. That’s because both have endured “much larger, longer-term increases in household energy prices” that would push inflation to higher-than-ever peaks. different place.

“As a result, high inflation will weigh on real incomes, consumption and industrial production. We expect real incomes to decline by 1.5 per cent in the euro area by 2023Q1 and by 3 per cent in the UK by 2023Q2, before recovering in H2. ” they said

The UK’s Office for Budget Responsibility projects the UK is facing the steepest drop in living standards on record. In line with Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt’s November budget release, OBR projects that real household disposable income (a measure of living standards) will decline by 4.3 per cent in 2022-23.

Consulting firm KPMG expects UK real GDP to contract by 1.3 per cent in 2023 amid a “relatively shallow but prolonged recession” before partially recovering by 0.2 per cent in 2024.

Income pressure was cited as the main driver as high inflation and interest rates significantly reduce the purchasing power of households. The Bank of England raised interest rates by 50 basis points to 3.5% last month to curb slightly moderated inflation last month from a 41-year high in November.

KPMG expects the central bank to adopt a “wait and see” approach after raising bank rates to 4% during the first quarter of this year as inflation gradually eases.

“The labor market will begin to deteriorate in the first half of 2023, with the unemployment rate reaching 5.6 per cent by mid-2024, adding about 680,000 jobs,” KPMG economists said in their December outlook report.

KPMG UK’s chief economist, Yael Serpin, said soaring food and energy prices and rising general inflation have already dampened household purchasing power.

“Rising interest rates have created another headwind for growth. Low-income households are particularly exposed to a mix of price pressures now, as the spending categories most affected are largely necessities with few substitutes in the near term. “Selfin said in the report. .

“Households are expected to curb spending on discretionary items in 2023 in response to income pressures. As consumers reduce spending, we expect to see a sharp decline in non-essential spending categories for households most affected by increased energy. Food expenses including dining out and entertainment expenses.”

Combined with global headwinds from the war in Ukraine, supply bottlenecks related to China’s Covid-19 measures, and the aftermath of the pandemic, the UK faces unique domestic obstacles such as a protracted disease crisis that has severely hampered its labor market. The UK is also experiencing a significant drain on trade as a result of Brexit.

“Commodities drove the initial headline surge, but [in inflation]”Following the rise in inflation, price pressures have expanded significantly across key sectors in the eurozone and the UK,” said Goldman Sachs’ Hatzius.

“In fact, core price pressures in the UK are now the most widespread across the G10, with the energy crisis (like continental Europe) and the perfect storm in an overheated labor market (like the US).”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2023/01/04/the-uk-recession-will-be-almost-as-deep-as-that-of-russia-economists-predict.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos