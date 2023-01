Britain’s rail chaos boosts demand for cars.

According to Auto Trader, more than half of prospective car buyers in the UK said they are considering purchasing a personal vehicle because of increasingly unstable public transport.

A recent biannual online car market survey of customers found that in February 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic hit, only a third offered the same reasons. The platform averages 65 million visits per month.

The pandemic has already stimulated demand for personal vehicles as people choose private transportation rather than risk infection on buses or trains after lockdowns are lifted.

But more people are getting behind the wheel as train service has deteriorated since the network was hit by disputes that began in the summer, said Nathan Coe, CEO of Auto Trader.

At first, many people said public transport was inconvenient because of the health risks. But according to the most recent results of a survey conducted in late September and released just before Christmas, many people are saying I have to depend on it for a living and that public transport isn’t as reliable as I’d like it to be. He added that it is certainly less reliable than owning personal transport.

According to the Railways and Roads Authority, 1 in 26 trains in the UK have been canceled over the past 12 months, not counting those canceled due to strikes. This is the highest since records began.

The worst industrial action since the late 1980s compounded the problem. More than 80% of services are expected to be canceled due to the latest rail strike this week.

Auto Trader found that dissatisfaction with public transport is higher in rural areas. 63% of shoppers who live in major suburbs cite not being able to rely on public transportation as a reason to shop for a car, compared to 32% of those who live in big cities compared to 48% who live in the suburbs.

The number of people visiting Auto Traders sites to buy a car has doubled in the last year, especially because of public transport instability. About 15% of site visitors said they would like to avoid public transport, up from 7% in January.

Chris Todd, executive director of the Transport Action Network, a lobbying group that promotes transit, said it was no surprise that the collapse of essential transit services would push the public onto busier roads.

He said it was urgent for ministers to shift funding from road construction to railway modernization and bus priorities.

Used car prices are likely to remain high for at least four years as semiconductor shortages and other supply chain challenges around the world create new car shortages across the industry, the group said.

Coe said used car prices were up 30% year-over-year. We don’t see used car prices drop in most scenarios.

