UK airlines more likely to delay than European and global competitors | british news





British airlines have been found to be more likely to be delayed than their competitors in Europe and around the world.

When airline analytics firm Cirium compiled the top 10 airlines and airports to avoid delays in 2022, the UK operator was not included in the leaderboard.

Cirium has consolidated separate leaderboards for European and global airlines and a single leaderboard for airports worldwide.

The company hasn’t yet released a full ranking below the top 10, but figures show that at least 25% of the UK carrier’s flights are delayed.

Azul Brazil Airlines is the global leader with 88.93% of on-time arrivals arriving on time, followed by Japan Airlines 2 (88.61%) and Japan Airlines (88%).

Again, Japan’s Haneda Airport was voted the most reliable airport for punctuality, with 90.33% of departures taking off on time.

Kempegowda International Airport in India ranks second with 84.08% on-time departures.

Among the world’s top 10 airports, six airports were located in the United States, including Salt Lake City International Airport, which ranked third with an on-time take-off rate of 83.87%.

In the European leaderboard, the Spanish airline occupies the top four positions with Iberia taking first place with 85.87% of on-time flights.

Coming in second was Air Europa (84.1%), Iberia Express (83.8%), and Vueling (82.04%).

Austrian Airlines was ranked as the 5th most reliable airline in Europe with a punctuality rate of 82%, followed by Norwegian Air Shuttle with 81.29%.

An airline’s flight is classified as on-time if it arrives at least 15 minutes later than scheduled, and is classified as an airport flight if it departs within 15 minutes of scheduled time.

The rankings are part of Cirium’s upcoming on-time performance report, the global standard for operational performance.

