Gio Reyna’s parents report Gregg Berhalter’s domestic dispute





Claudio Reyna and Gregg Berhalter were once best friends. High school friends, they played two World Cups together. Reyna was the best man at the Berhalters’ wedding, and their wives were roommates and football teammates in North Carolina.

But now a personal feud between the families threatens both men’s careers and has thrown American football into turmoil just as the program enters a new World Cup cycle that will end with the tournament to be played in the States. United for only the second time.

The bizarre soap opera began shortly after the United States were eliminated from last year’s World Cup in the round of 16. Claudio Reynas’ son Gio was part of the USA team, coached by Berhalter, but he only played 52 minutes on the bench. in four games. After returning from the tournament, Berhalter spoke at a moral leadership summit where he referenced some internal issues in Qatar involving a player he did not name. The player didn’t show enough intensity in training, Berhalter said, and was nearly sent home.

This player was later identified as Gio Reyna and his parents, by their own admission, said they felt betrayed by Berhalter. So they approached US Soccer with an untold story of a physical altercation between the coach and the woman he would later marry.

In a statement sent to multiple media outlets, Reynas’ mother Danielle, 49, said she called Earnie Stewart, US Soccers athletic director and former teammate of Claudio Reyna and Berhalter, after comments from coaches during the summit have been reported.

I called Earnie Stewart right after the news broke that Gregg had made negative statements about my son Gio at a leadership conference, Danielle Reyna, who made six appearances for the women’s national team under her maiden name, Egan. I have known Earnie for years and consider him a close friend. I wanted to let him know that I was absolutely outraged and devastated that Gio had been put in such a terrible position.

But, she said, telling Stewart about a 31-year-old incident that was never reported to authorities and didn’t stop Rosalind Santana from marrying Berhalter eight years later was not blackmail.

I want to be very clear that I did not ask for Gregg’s dismissal, I made no threats and I know nothing about the blackmail attempts, she said.

What she hoped to accomplish, she said, was to keep Berhalter from talking about his son, a player on a team he coaches. But rather than call someone she’s known for more than three decades and ask them to relax, she went to her boss, knowing that Berhalter’s contract with US Soccer was expiring in three weeks and he hoped that he would be asked for another world. Cup cycle.

Berhalter, 49, twice selected for the World Cup as a player, took over the national team in December 2018. During his four years in charge, he revamped the list, auditioned 88 players and brought back the United States at the World Cup after an eight-year absence. He also won the Gold Cup and Nations League tournaments, with a record of 37-11-12.

That’s the best winning percentage of any Men’s National Team coach who has managed more than two games.

Now his future must await the results of a report by Atlanta-based law firm Alston & Bird LLP, which has been hired by US Soccer to conduct an independent investigation into the initial incident as well as potentially inappropriate behavior. to several members of our staff. by people outside our organization, the federation said in a statement.

Berhalter certainly viewed the call as an attempt at blackmail, claiming on social media on Tuesday that an anonymous person had contacted US Soccer to say they had information about me that would take me away from an apparent effort to take advantage of something. very personal from a long time ago to bring about the end of my relationship with American football.

Berhalter later admitted he got into a physical altercation with Rosalind, kicking her legs outside a bar during an argument. He said he sought counseling following the incident.

There is no excuse for my actions that night; it was a shameful moment and one that I regret to this day, Berhalter wrote.

Danielle Reynas’ actions were also shameful, forcing the Berhalters to relive that moment and perhaps explain it to their four children for the first time. The phone call also halted discussions within US Soccer about Berhalter’s future with the team.

Claudio Reyna released a statement supporting his wife’s actions.

I too was upset by Greggs comments about Gio after USA were knocked out of the World Cup and also appealed to Earnie Stewart asking him to prevent any further comments , did he declare. While in Qatar, I shared my frustrations over my son’s World Cup experience with a number of close friends.

But he apparently didn’t call Berhalter, once one of his closest friends, to discuss the matter. Instead, he, too, made the rounds of the coaches in an attempt to interfere with the dynamics of the American dressing room, which Reyna, as a former national team captain, knows was a mistake.

Reyna, 49, currently the sporting director of MLS club Austin FC, is likely to see revelations this week as well marking her career.

And then there’s Gio Reyna, whose best interests his parents thought they were defending. At 20, he is already in his fourth season with Borussia Dortmund. He is the youngest American to play in the German Bundesliga and the youngest to register an assist in the Champions League. Berhalter gave him his first call-up to the national team and his first appearance. Its future is blindingly bright.

But now coaches calling him into the national team will know it could have unintended consequences.

In Qatar, Reyna said he was told his role in the team would be limited and he admitted it had impacted his performance and commitment to training. He eventually apologized to his teammates and coaching staff for the lack of effort. He too has to come to terms with the fact that his family, like a pair of out-of-control AYSO parents, not ex-national team players, went around the coach to share a private and personal incident from a while ago. three decades in an obvious attempt to embarrass Berhalter. .

Unlike their son, the Reynas elders did not apologize for their actions.

It’s hard to see how this all ends well for the Berhalters, the Reynas, or for American football.

Claudio Reyna, top center, and his wife, Danielle, right, pose with their sons, Jack, 9, Joah, 17 months, and Giovanni, 5, left to right, before a news conference in Newark , NJ, 2008, to announce Reynas retirement from football.

(Mike Derer/Associated Press)

Cindy Parlow Cone, President of American Football; JT Batson, CEO and General Secretary of the federation; and Stewart held a 35-minute conference call with more than 150 reporters on Wednesday in which they promised transparency while avoiding the simplest of questions.

It’s not a fun time, Stewart said.

Cone said she didn’t know how long the investigation would take and said everything would remain on hold until it was completed. In the meantime, Anthony Hudson, who has coached the Bahrain and New Zealand national teams and in MLS with the Colorado Rapids, will lead the national team at this month’s training camp in Southern California. Hudson will be joined by World Cup assistant coach BJ Callaghan and U.S. U-20 national team coach Mikey Vargas.

Those men will pick the roster for training camp, which will likely be announced next week. Gio Reyna, who is with his club team in Germany, will not be called up.

