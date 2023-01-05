Kevin McCarthy again fails to win a majority in the United States House | Political news





Washington, DC The United States House of Representatives adjourned for a second day without a speaker, as Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy continues to miss the majority he needs to preside over the chamber.

In the sixth ballot on Wednesday, far-right opposition to McCarthy persisted, raising the prospect of a protracted crisis in Congress as the House remains virtually paralyzed without a speaker.

McCarthy needed 218 votes to claim the hammer. But in three ballots on Wednesday, he received just 201, with 20 far-right Republicans supporting Congressman Byron Donalds and one voter present in protest. The Democrats remained united behind their candidate, Hakeem Jeffries, who obtained 212 votes.

Wednesday’s results did not bring McCarthy closer to the majority. In fact, he received one vote less than in the final ballot the day before.

The House voted to adjourn after its third attempt to elect a speaker on Wednesday failed. The ballot was his sixth vote overall.

McCarthy called for a break after late-night closed-door talks failed to produce an agreement, saying people needed to work a little harder.

I don’t think a vote tonight would make a difference, he said. But a vote in the future might.

When the House returns at noon Thursday, it will hold a seventh ballot for the president.

The last time the House required more than one vote to appoint a president was a century ago, in 1923.

On Tuesday, Republican dissidents voted for candidates like Ohio’s Jim Jordan or Arizona’s Andy Biggs as alternatives to McCarthy. But on Wednesday, they largely threw their support behind Donalds, a second-term House member from Florida.

Texas Congressman Chip Roy named Donalds, who only served two years in the House, praising what he called his proven track record in business and public service. If elected, Donalds would become the first black Speaker of the House.

For the first time in history, two black Americans have been nominated for Speaker of the House, Roy said, referring to Donalds and Jeffries.

Earlier Wednesday, President Joe Biden called on Republicans to pull themselves together and elect a Speaker of the House.

It’s not a good look. That’s not a good thing, Biden said of the standoff. This is the United States of America, and I hope they [the Republicans] recover.

The president also stressed that the crisis is a Republican problem. It’s not my problem, he said. I just think it’s really embarrassing that it’s taking so long.

Without a president, new House politicians elected in November’s midterm elections cannot be sworn in. They still hold the title of elected representative.

The House is one of the two chambers that make up Congress, the US legislative branch that passes laws and allocates funds to the federal government, among other essential tasks. The other chamber, the Senate, successfully held its swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday.

The Republican Party in the House is deeply divided. And they have a number of members who not only don’t like their party’s candidate for president, but are willing to pin that candidate to the ground and, in doing so, break a norm that has been followed for a century, said Matthew Green, professor of politics at Catholic University in Washington, DC.

Many Democrats have argued that the early crisis of the new House majority shows Republicans’ inability to lead.

The problem is that it’s not just today. This is going to be daily in the Republican majority in the House, Democratic Senator Chris Murphy wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. It’s not just that they can’t govern. It’s that they’re going to be an embarrassing public train wreck as they refuse to govern.

Progressive MK Ilhan Omar called the standoff a historic humiliation for McCarthy, who had threatened to strip her of committee duties for her criticism of Israel.

Despite the deadlock, McCarthy, a California conservative who has served as House Minority Leader for the past four years, remained defiant.

Asked by reporters Tuesday night if he will drop out of the race, McCarthy said: I’ll let you know when it happens, but it won’t.

McCarthy received a boost ahead of former President Donald Trump’s vote on Wednesday.

Some great conversations took place last night, and now is the time for all of our GREAT Republican Members of the House to VOTE FOR KEVIN, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Many anti-McCarthy GOP rebels are staunch Trump allies. But they, too, showed no signs of changing. In the House on Wednesday, right-wing Congresswoman Lauren Boebert downplayed Trump’s endorsement of McCarthy.

Let’s stop with the slander and campaign tactics to get people to turn against us, even though my favorite president is calling us and telling us we have to stop this. I think it should actually be reversed. The president needs to tell Kevin McCarthy sir, you don’t have the votes, and it’s time to step aside, Boebert said, referring to Trump.

Green, a professor of politics at Catholic University, said the continued dissent against McCarthy, despite Trump’s support, shows the waning influence of past presidents.

members like [Florida Representative] Matt Gaetz, who have been huge cheerleaders for Trump, ignores him now, Green told Al Jazeera.

We are on day 2 and the same group Never Kevin is now in its 3rd President candidate.

People are really starting to realize that they don’t have a plan, and they’re tired of trusting the plan which is a complete secret and never produces results.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) January 4, 2023

Green added that Republican rebels are not united in their demands: Some want rule changes and others want committee assignments for themselves. Others simply don’t trust McCarthy.

McCarthy is in deep trouble and he hasn’t demonstrated the kind of skills needed to resolve a conflict of this nature, Green said.

And since his opponents just don’t like him, I don’t know if he can do anything to regain their trust. In that case, if that’s true, the Republicans are going to have to try to find someone else to be their candidate.

Gaetz, one of the leading dissenters, even sent a letter on Tuesday to the Capitol Architect, the agency responsible for operating the building, expressing his objection to McCarthy taking the speaker position prematurely.

What is the basis of law, House rule, or precedent for allowing someone who came second in three successive elections for Speaker to hold the office of Speaker of the House? Gaetz wrote.

How long will he stay there before he is considered a squatter?

