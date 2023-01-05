McCarthy fails for second day to win US House Speaker’s vote





WASHINGTON, Jan 4 (Reuters) – Republicans in the House of Representatives failed for the second day in a row to elect a leader on Wednesday, as a faction of resisters repeatedly defied former President Donald Trump’s appeal to unite behind his ally Kevin McCarthy.

After three failed votes and a series of closed-door talks, McCarthy didn’t seem any closer to securing the job of Speaker of the House, a powerful job second in line to the presidential succession.

Lawmakers voted to go home for the evening and try again at 12 p.m. (1700 GMT) on Thursday.

The deadlock raised questions about Republicans’ ability to govern for the next two years as they stumbled over what is usually a routine vote at the start of a legislative session.

Members of the House must first appoint a leader before swearing in individual members and undertaking legislative business.

McCarthy, of California, has been the House’s top Republican since 2019 and successfully led his party’s efforts to gain control of the chamber in the 2022 midterm elections.

But he has now failed in six consecutive votes over two days as a group of 20 hardline Tories who deemed him ideologically unreliable refused to back him, leaving him short of the 218 votes needed to win the job.

McCarthy supporters grew increasingly frustrated as the day progressed.

“You have 20 people demanding that 201 surrender unconditionally. Well, I’m not going to surrender unconditionally,” Republican Rep. Trent Kelly said at a press conference.

The leadership struggle gave a dismal start to the new Republican majority in the House after the party managed to secure a narrow majority of 222 votes to 212 in the November election.

The internal struggle underscores the challenges the party could face over the next two years as the 2024 presidential election approaches.

The last time the House failed to elect a speaker on the first ballot was in 1923, in a contest that took nine ballots to resolve.

McCarthy said he was making progress. “I don’t think voting tonight makes a difference, but I think voting in the future will,” he told reporters after meeting opponents.

His supporters had hoped that repeated votes would wear down opponents. But as the day wore on with no sign of progress, Republican confidence in McCarthy’s success seemed to waver.

“At some point there will be a speaker, and it will be a Republican,” predicted Rep. Tom Cole.

Other names floated as possibilities, including House Republican No. 2 Steve Scalise and Rep. Jim Jordan — who received 20 votes when nominated on Tuesday. Both said they supported McCarthy.

COMPROMISE CANDIDATE?

The possibility of the House electing a Republican president with the help of Democrats seemed to be gaining traction.

Progressive Democrat Ro Khanna said he could back a moderate Republican who agrees to share subpoena power with Democrats and avoid the government funding and debt ceiling drift. He cited House Republicans Brian Fitzpatrick, Mike Gallagher and Dave Joyce as possibilities.

“I’m open to that,” Khanna told Reuters, adding that other Democrats could also be on board. “There would be a significant number if it’s the right Republican with the right commitments.”

Democratic House Leader Hakeem Jeffries told reporters that Republicans have not approached Democrats about this option.

Republicans have sought to determine whether McCarthy can garner enough votes to succeed as president by brokering deals with holdouts. The group wants greater control over leadership and more influence over spending and debt.

McCarthy got just 201 of the 218 needed, while 20 Republicans voted on Wednesday for Rep. Byron Donalds, a Republican elected for the first time in 2020. One Republican declined to endorse a specific candidate. All 212 House Democrats voted for Jeffries.

Opponents said the leadership fight could last for weeks.

“It’s worth taking a few days or weeks to get the best possible speaker,” said Republican Rep. Bob Good, one of the holdouts.

The vote was also a rebuke from Trump, who urged fellow Republicans to put aside their differences.

“Now is the time for all of our GREAT members of the Republican House to VOTE FOR KEVIN,” Trump wrote on his social media site Truth Social on Wednesday ahead of the day’s votes.

Trump remains an influential figure among Republicans and is so far the only announced candidate for president for 2024. Some party members have blamed Trump for Republicans’ failure to win more congressional seats midterm.

Republican control of the House could allow the party to thwart Democratic President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda. But the standoff has raised questions about whether the House will be able to meet core obligations such as funding government operations, let alone advance other policy priorities.

“It’s not pretty,” Biden said of the House leadership fight, speaking to reporters at the White House. “This is the United States of America, and I hope they pull themselves together.”

