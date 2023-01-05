Reform Britain to field every Tory candidate in next election, says leader | politics





Reform UK leader Richard Tice has offered a firm guarantee that the party will field all Conservative candidates in the next general election, ruling out a 2019-style deal even if the Conservatives support some of his policies. .

Tice said Reform UK already had 600 candidates and would stand in all seats outside of Northern Ireland.

He told The Guardian when asked if he could potentially sidestep a Conservative candidate who explicitly supports the party’s low-tax policy platform. 110% cast iron guarantee. There are already 600 candidates. We will stand everywhere

I think people are starting to realize they are serious about this. So far, for obvious reasons, some people have ignored us, but we’ve gained momentum. It was equal to or better than Lib Dems.

Such a pledge would add to Rishi Sunak’s political anxieties and could make the Conservatives more likely to lose in the expected general election next year.

In 2019, the Brexit Party significantly increased Boris Johnson’s chances by sidestepping the 300-plus seats held by the Conservatives after he promised a tough Brexit.

It’s unlikely that the Tices party will win the seat in the next election, but as polls show, if it manages to get up to 8% of the vote, most of them will come from disgruntled Conservative voters.

Conservative MPs could still be more nervous if Nigel Farage, who led the party until March 2021, returns to the presidency. Tice, however, stated that this would not happen and that Farage would continue to focus on his media career.

When asked if Farage could take over management again, Tice said so. He enjoys what he does very much. I talk to him two or three times a week. He’s in really good shape himself and supports tremendously in everything he’s doing.

Tice’s speech at a hotel in central London was to support the NHS, including raising the starting income tax rate from 12,570 to 20,000, efforts to get people out of unemployment benefits, and a period when frontline workers pay no income tax.

Reform UK says income tax cap schemes will cost $40 billion a year and will recoup by keeping people out of favor and reducing government waste, Tice said.

Speaking later, he said cutting income taxes would be the fastest and most dramatic way to help those with the lowest incomes. I’ve been talking about it for 20 or so months, but there’s an obvious reason people are ignoring us until all of a sudden we seem to be gaining momentum, he added.

While dismissing Labor as having no ideas, Tice pointed to Conservative colleague David Frost’s newspaper column last week urging the Conservatives to fight for the party and not be tempted to vote for UK reform as a sign that the government had warned them.

You know the Conservatives are worried as they write in the paper. Please don’t vote for reform.

