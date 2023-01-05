Could the Omicron substrain nicknamed ‘Kraken’ bring a new wave of Covid to the UK?





An Omicron substrain thought to be responsible for the sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in the US has been discovered in the UK.

In the US, XBB.1.5 is currently behind 40% of infections.

A look at XBB.1.5, dubbed ‘Kraken’ by various media outlets, and how it could affect the UK.

What is Omicron XBB.1.5?

XBB.1.5 is a recombinant subvariant. That is, it was formed when fragments of two other variants merged.

“It almost certainly means that it has happened in very rare cases where someone has been infected with both strains at the same time,” said Professor Mark Woolhouse, professor of infectious disease epidemiology.

“As a result, the viral genomes were able to exchange with each other and produced these new strains.”

How is it different from other Omicron sub-variants?

According to Cambridge University professor Ravindra Gupta, changes to Omicron’s spike protein make XBB.1.5 better suited for antibody escape. These changes also help it stick to and enter cells.

Why is the subvariant nicknamed ‘The Kraken’?

The Kraken is a legendary octopus-like sea monster.

When Omicron first appeared in 2021, experts likened it to a monster, Professor Woolhouse noted.

“What they mean is that they look unlike anything we’ve seen before,” he said.

What is the impact of XBB.1.5 on the US?

By Saturday, the strain had accounted for 41 percent of outbreaks, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

This is up from 22% a week ago and 4% a month ago.

Professor Woolhouse said that at 100,622,00 cases in the US are not stiflingly high. However, he noted that infections are on the rise and “the increase appears to be related to this recombinant strain.”

Is Omicron XBB.1.5 more contagious than previous subvariants?

Experts consider it more contagious. Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Covid-19 technical lead, said the speed of XBB.1.5’s spread was “a concern”.

The more this virus circulates, the more likely it is to change, she said, adding that more transmission does not necessarily lead to more deaths due to the widespread availability of vaccines and drugs.

Are the diseases caused by XBB.1.5 more serious?

Van Kerkhove said there are still no data to prove that XBB.1.5 causes more severe disease, but the WHO is working on a new risk assessment for the expected soon-to-release variant.

Prof. Gupta points out that previous strains of Omicron have been relatively benign, so “there is no good reason to expect it to be any different.”

Can the sub variant take off in the UK?

Weekly figures from the Sanger Institute in Cambridge for Saturday, 17 December, estimate that one in 25 Covid-19 cases in the UK is XBB.1.5.

However, the forecast was based on just nine samples, so the UK will have to wait for more data over the next few weeks to get a better picture.

Professor Paul Hunter, professor at Norwich Medical School at the University of East Anglia, says an increase in the virus is “almost certainly” causing a surge in infections.

For strain to increase rapidly [in the US] Less than 4 weeks suggests a fairly significant growth advantage,” he added.

