Alan Greenspan says US recession is likely





New York CNN—

Former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan believes a recession in the United States is the most likely result of the Fed’s aggressive rate-hike regimen intended to rein in inflation. He joins a growing chorus of economists predicting an impending economic downturn.

His opinions are particularly important. Not only did Greenspan serve five terms as Fed chairman under four different presidents between 1987 and 2006, but he was the last president to make a soft landing, in 1994. In the 12 months since February 1994 , Greenspan nearly doubled interest rates to 6% and managed to keep the economy stable, avoiding recession.

Greenspan, now 96, said in a note this week that he doubts this current surge will translate into repeat performance.

The last two months of data showed prices starting to slow, good news but not good enough, he said. I don’t think that will warrant a reversal of the Fed substantial enough to avert at least a mild recession, said Greenspan, now a senior economic adviser at Advisors Capital Management, in a comment posted Tuesday on the company’s website.

The Fed raised interest rates seven times last year, raising the rate banks charge themselves for overnight borrowing to a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, the highest since 2007 Fed officials still expect to hike rates another full percentage point, according to projections released at their December monetary policy meeting.

Wage increases, and by extension employment, still need to ease further for any decline in inflation to be anything but transitory, Greenspan said. So we may have a brief period of calm on the inflation front, but I think it will be too little too late. Unemployment rates remain near historic lows, holding steady at 3.7% in November. New employment data is expected to be released Friday morning.

Greenspan doubts the Fed will ease interest rates anytime soon because inflation could pick up again and we’d be back to square one, he said. Furthermore, it could potentially damage the credibility of the Federal Reserve as a provider of stable prices, particularly if the action was seen as being taken simply to protect the stock market rather than in response to genuinely unstable financial conditions.

He sees good news for investors on the horizon. Markets won’t be as chaotic in 2023 as they were last year, he said. I think 2022 would be a tough year to top when it comes to market volatility, he noted.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/04/investing/alan-greenspan-fed-recession/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos