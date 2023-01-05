British cold medicine shortage is government fault, pharmacists say | health





According to pharmacy leaders, the shortage of cough and cold medicine in the UK is the result of a lack of planning by ministers.

Conservative Rishi Sunaks was criticized for refusing as supply chain problems worsened as pharmacists reported shortages of once-common cold and flu medications.

The Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies said last year that medicines affected by supply problems for antibiotics and hormone replacement therapy (HRT) included throat lozenges, cough medicines and some pain relievers.

Pharmacists are struggling to get the very basic and most common cold and flu medications, CEO Leyla Hannbeck told the PA News Agency. This is not just branded medicines, but simple things like throat lozenges, cough mixtures or pain relievers, especially those that dissolve.

Demand has been high this season as there have been more cold and flu cases and people are working very hard to take care of themselves and manage their symptoms using related products.

And that has led to a shortage of these products in that we can’t get them.

The UK’s Health and Safety Agency has warned that winter illnesses, including flu and Covid, continue to circulate at high levels. As a result, officials urged people to keep children with fevers out of school and for adults who are unwell to wear face masks to prevent the spread of infection.

Hannbeck added: Unfortunately, part of that is the lack of planning on the part of officials in terms of trying to plan ahead to anticipate problems and triage problems.

For colds and flu, for example, cases were rising a few months ago and the demand for these products was expected to be higher.

So you would have thought that a plan would have been in place in terms of managing contact with manufacturers and product receipts.

The lack of access to self-care products from pharmacies is putting more pressure on the NHS, she added.

Niamh McMillan, Superdrug Pharmacy Supervisor, said: “We are currently experiencing very high demand for our cold and flu products.

Archie Bland and Nimo Omer are your free morning guide to the top stories and what they mean every weekday.

Privacy Notice: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

If your usual products are not available and you are trying to relieve your symptoms, your pharmacist can help by providing advice on the best pain relievers and decongestant products.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Boots added: Cough and cold relief products are commonly available in our stores across the UK and there are enough to meet current demand.

There may be temporary shortages in some stores (e.g. Lemsip) of certain brands, but adequate alternatives are almost always available.

Health Secretary Will Quince met with Hannbeck on Wednesday to discuss the issue of community pharmacies.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: This appears to be temporary and localized, but we are working with our suppliers to investigate and help keep over-the-counter cold and flu medications available.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/society/2023/jan/04/shortage-of-cough-and-cold-medicines-in-uk-is-governments-fault-say-pharmacists The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos