Gregg Berhalter’s domestic violence incident reported by Gio Reyna’s parents : NPR





USA men’s national team coach Gregg Berhalter during a training session at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images .

Toggle legend Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images

Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images

Information about a decades-old incident involving Gregg Berhalter, the head coach of the US men’s national team during last year’s World Cup, has been shared with the US Soccer Federation by Danielle Reyna , the mother of American player Gio Reyna.

The allegation regarding the 1991 incident between Berhalter and his now wife, Rosalind, had been made public on Tuesday when Berhalter admitted to the incident. In a statement, US Soccer later said it had received information about the December 11 incident.

On Wednesday, ESPN reported that Danielle Reyna and her husband, Claudio, a former American football captain and current sporting director of MLS club Austin FC, were the source of the information.

Danielle Reyna later confirmed in press statements that she had shared the information with US Soccer, explaining that she had been “absolutely outraged and devastated” by comments made by Berhalter about her son Gio, who saw limited playing time in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Additionally, ESPN cited multiple sources as saying Claudio Reyna threatened to “share allegations about Berhalter’s past” in messages to American football officials.

In a separate statement, Claudio Reyna admitted to sending messages to American football officials regarding his son’s limited playing time during the World Cup. But he denied making any threats. “At no time did I threaten anyone, and I never would,” he said.

The United States Soccer Federation hired a law firm to conduct an independent investigation into the Berhalter incident when it learned of the allegation in December.

As this investigation unfolded, U.S. football officials learned of “potentially inappropriate communications and behavior by third parties toward U.S. personnel,” a federation official said Wednesday. This is now part of the investigation.

The developments have turned the world of American football upside down, in part because those involved have long personal histories together.

“Obviously this is not a positive time for football in this country and for our men’s national team. And it is a difficult time for the families involved,” said Cindy Parlow Cone, president of the federation. “I just hope we can find a solution to this problem quickly and move forward with our men’s team.”

The 1991 incident involving Berhalter

Berhalter met his wife when they were both students and footballers at the University of North Carolina. Danielle Reyna also played football there, and she and Rosalind were roommates.

The allegations shared by Reyna revolve around a 1991 incident in which Berhalter kicked his future wife during a ‘heated argument’, as he described in Tuesday’s statement. , which was signed by both Gregg and Rosalind.

“One evening, while we were out for a drink at a local bar, Rosalind and I had a heated argument which continued outside. It got physical and I kicked her in the legs,” he said. “Although the authorities were never involved in this matter, I voluntarily sought guidance to learn, grow and improve one of the most valuable decisions I have ever made. To this day, this type of behavior was never repeated.”

The pair temporarily separated but eventually reunited, he said. Since then, they have been married for 25 years.

“There is no excuse for my actions that night; it was a shameful moment and one that I regret to this day,” he said.

In a statement on Tuesday, US Soccer said it “condemns all forms of violence and takes these allegations very seriously.”

In the years since the incident, the two couples have grown closer. Berhalter and Reyna played together on the U.S. Men’s National Team. And Reyna served as a groomsman at the Berhalters’ wedding, according to a biography posted on the US National Soccer Team Players Association website.

The United States men’s national team pictured in 2002, when Gregg Berhalter (3) and Claudio Reyna (10) played together. Pascal Guyot/AFP via Getty Images .

. Pascal Guyot/AFP via Getty Images

Pascal Guyot/AFP via Getty Images The controversy over Gio’s playing time and the World Cup

The problem between the Reynas and Berhalter appeared to center on the couple’s 20-year-old son Gio, himself a professional soccer player and a member of the US men’s national team.

Expectations for young Reyna were high ahead of the World Cup. But during the tournament he only played 52 minutes as a substitute and was ruled out two games entirely, sparking controversy over his lack of playing time.

On December 11, after the United States were eliminated, The Athletic published a report that Reyna had struggled with a “lack of effort” at the World Cup and was nearly sent home. After apologizing to his teammates, ‘the problems with Reyna ended there’, sources have told The Athletic.

On the same day, remarks by Berhalter at a leadership conference emerged in which Berhalter described difficulties with an unnamed player who “clearly fell short of expectations on and off the pitch”. He and the team bosses encouraged the player to apologise, he said, and afterwards ‘there was no problem with this player’. Although Berhalter did not name him directly, the comments were widely seen as relating to Reyna.

Berhalter had believed those remarks would be confidential, US Soccer later said. Instead, they were posted on a leadership website, igniting the drama.

On December 12, Gio Reyna publicly apologized. “I fully acknowledge that I let my emotions get the better of me and affect my training and behavior for a few days after learning about my limited role,” Reyna wrote on her Instagram. “I apologized to my teammates and my coach for this, and was told I was forgiven.”

What the Reynas say about the incidents

In her statement to the press on Wednesday, Danielle Reyna said she shared information about the 1991 incident with American football athletic director Earnie Stewart on December 11 “right after news broke” of Berhalter’s comments during the conference.

She felt “very personally betrayed by the actions of someone my family had considered a friend for decades,” she said. “I thought it was particularly unfair that Gio, who had apologized for acting immature about his playing time, was still being dragged through the mud when Gregg had asked for and received forgiveness for having did something much worse at the same age,” she explained. .

Reyna also said that Berhalter’s account of the 1991 incident “significantly underplays[s] abuse” that night, although she did not provide details.

“At the time I called Earnie, a lot of people were going after Gio on social media because of Gregg’s comments, and I didn’t know when or if it would stop. I just wanted Earnie to m help ensure that there are no more unwarranted attacks on my son,” she said.

She said she did not ask that Berhalter be fired and denied making any threats. “I am not aware of any attempt at blackmail,” she said.

In his statement, Claudio Reyna said he supported his wife’s account, adding that he too was “upset” by the comments about their son.

Gio Reyna has not commented publicly.

What’s next for American football?

US Soccer says it is currently investigating the allegations against Berhalter, whose contract as head coach of the men’s national team expired on December 31.

On Wednesday, team officials announced they had named an interim head coach while the investigation continues. Anthony Hudson, 41, was previously an assistant coach for the men’s team. He will lead the team for a pair of international friendlies scheduled for this month.

“In the past, the usual review of the last four years of the entire program after a World Cup would start in the summer, well before any year-end contract expired,” the federation said in a statement. .

But the tournament schedule so late in the year had left them little time “to make a proper assessment” before his contract expired, they explained.

Until the investigation and review are complete, Berhalter is still under consideration to be rehired for the position, officials said Wednesday. “We agreed that we had to let the investigation go before we could make any decisions there,” said JT Batson, the organization’s CEO and general secretary.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/01/04/1146963435/soccer-coach-berhalter-allegations-gio-reyna The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos