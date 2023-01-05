



London’s Elon Musk’s controversial Twitter blasts are sending workers into the arms of organized labour, the new leader of Britain’s Trade Union Congress has said.

Elon Musk is the perfect recruitment tool for the trade union movement, Paul Nowak told POLITECO. Since the Tesla billionaire took over the social media platform last October, Prospect, one of the union’s 48 affiliates, has seen a 10-fold increase in Twitter membership, he said.

This influx was precisely in response to Musk, Nowak argued. Nowak believes that regardless of employment laws, San Francisco’s dictates that somehow happen around the world.

Musk has massively laid off 3,700 employees, nearly half of Twitter’s workforce, since acquiring the company.

A UK Twitter employee who was about to leave received an email saying that her job could potentially be impacted or put at risk as UK law requires companies to consult employees about mass redundancies.

Meanwhile, Musk sent an ultimatum to his employees via email in November, telling them to “work long hours at high intensity or quit the company.”

Musk’s behavior is a great recruiting tool for us, Nowak said.

“If I were a young worker in tech, I would think that being a union member could be a good investment right now,” he said. “If it can happen on Twitter, it can happen anywhere.

Unions have intensified their activity in another part of the tech world in recent years: the gig economy. Uber and food delivery service Deliveroo recently signed deals with unions, and some Apple stores voted to recognize unions. Last year saw the first industrial action vote at an Amazon warehouse in the UK.

Organized labor is starting to make its way into the tech sector, Novak said, but the work still needs to be stepped up.

strike

Nowak took command of the TUC at a time of major industrial unrest in the UK. Employees in many sectors are fighting stagnant wages amid soaring inflation.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a railroad worker, a postal worker, a nurse or a paramedic.

Since the 2008 financial crisis, Britain’s median income has fallen compared to its European neighbours. TUC’s analysis found that on average, workers have become 20,000 poorer since 2008 because wages have not kept pace with inflation. The union expects that gap to grow to 24,000 by 2025, and the gap between front-line medical workers on strike is expected to grow even wider.

Retail price index-measured inflation in the UK reached 14% last year and economists predicted that inflation, fueled in part by the pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, would last longer in the UK than among its G7 partners.

Josie Dent, an economist at the Center for Economics and Business Research, said households cannot afford as much money as they used to. Naturally, demand weakens.

Against that backdrop, Novak said the British government wanted to stimulate domestic demand by putting more wages into workers’ pockets. The government argues that higher public sector wages will further fuel inflation and push already shaky public finances into deficits.

What do members do when they receive a paycheck and a decent pay raise? They don’t go to local shops, hotels and restaurants, spend the money and put it in an offshore bank account or save it for a rainy day, Nowak said.

He added that demand must also be created from within the economy. Our government has turned that common sense upside down.

