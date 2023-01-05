SEC Files Objection to Binance.US Plan to Acquire Voyager Digital





The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed a limited objection to crypto exchange Binance.

The limited objection was filed on January 4, with the SEC pointing to a lack of details regarding Binance.US’s ability to fund the acquisition, what Binance.US’s operations would look like post-deal, and how client assets will be secured during and after the transaction.

A limited objection is similar to a normal objection but only applies to a specific part of the procedure.

Additionally, the regulator also wants Voyager to provide more details on what would happen if the deal is not completed by April 18.

In its filing, the SEC said it had already raised its concerns with Voyager and that the lender intended to file a revised disclosure statement ahead of a hearing on the matter.

Some commentators interpreted the objection as the SEC suggesting that Binance.US would not be able to afford the acquisition without some untoward transactions such as receiving funds from global entity Binances.

The SEC is basically objecting on the grounds that Binance US couldn’t have this size of assets without some annoying dealings (likely with the parent company)

Which would mean a mix of the American entity. So if Binance fights it, they risk being exposed in the US https://t.co/9wW6eRTol7

Adam Cochran (adamscochran.eth) (@adamscochran) January 4, 2023

While Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) has publicly stated that Binance.US is a fully independent entity, an October 17 Reuters report alleged that the US entity was acting more like a de facto subsidiary created to isolate Binance. US regulators.

In response, CZ argued in an October 17 blog post that Binance had pledged to comply with regulators, which the author of the article reported in a biased manner and used a presentation provided by an outside consultant who has never been implemented.

Related: Binance Is The Crypto Market: Arcane Crowns 2022 Exchange Winner

Voyager announced on December 19 that it had accepted an offer from Binance.US to acquire its assets, in a deal worth a total of $1.022 billion.

The lender noted in a press release that the offer was the highest and best offer for its assets, which would maximize the value returned to customers and creditors in an expedited timeframe.

Voyager announced on September 27 that FTX.US had won the auction for its assets with a bid of $1.4 billion, which would have seen clients recover 72% of their frozen crypto, a deal that has since fallen through. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cointelegraph.com/news/sec-files-objection-to-binance-us-s-plans-to-acquire-voyager-digital The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos