Record 13.3% UK food inflation raises concerns about another difficult year | UK cost of living crisis





UK food prices rose at a record pace in December, and retail industry bosses warned that high inflation would continue into 2023 amid the fallout from soaring energy prices.

According to the latest monthly report from the British Retail Consortium (BRC) and data firm Nielsen, annual food inflation jumped from 12.4% in November to 13.3% in December. BRC said this was the highest monthly rate since it began collecting data in 2005.

An industry snapshot highlighting the pressure on households during the festive shopping season showed that many essential foods have risen sharply in price as energy costs continue to rise in the aftermath of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The BRC warned that consumers will face further increases in 2023, saying high animal feed, fertilizer and energy prices have contributed to rising food prices on supermarket shelves.

It has been a difficult Christmas for many families across the UK, said BRC Chief Executive Helen Dickinson. 2023 will be another difficult year for consumers and businesses as inflation shows no immediate signs of abating.

The figure comes amid growing concerns about the health of the UK economy, with inflation at its highest level since the early 1980s due to soaring gas and electricity prices. Manufacturing activities further slumped in December as production, new orders and employment all declined.

The S&P Global/Cips UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to a 31-month low to 45.3 in December from 46.5 in November, indicating a fifth consecutive month of decline in UK factory output.

Domestic and international demand remained sluggish as the industry suffered a weakness through 2022 as companies faced rising costs, increased market volatility and Brexit-related challenges for companies with EU-based customers.

John Glen, chief economist at the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply, said: It’s because of the overall pressure from rising prices.

Households have cut spending sharply in recent months as skyrocketing costs are passed on to consumers. Barclaycard’s figures show that while retail sales are down overall in 2022, high street footholds have plummeted over the past week, at a time when consumers typically head to stores for Boxing Day sales.

December’s BRC figures show that the inflation rate for fresh produce, at a time when households typically stock up on Christmas food and beverages, set a new record at 15% in December, up from 14.3% a month earlier.

However, retailers offering steep discounts on non-food items helped slightly lower the overall store price inflation figure for December to 7.3% from 7.4% the previous month. Supply chain disruption in early 2022.

Aldi said it experienced record Christmas sales as more shoppers turned to discount chains amidst a cost-of-living crisis. The retailer said sales rose 26 per cent in December to $1.4 billion for the first time in the UK and Ireland.

The discounter highlighted strong sales of fresh meat products, with poultry and pork up 28% in the month. Refrigerated dessert sales increased by 30%, while cheese sales increased by about 50%. As the World Cup coincided with the Christmas season for the first time, snacks such as snacks and nuts rose by more than 40%.

Dickinson said businesses struggling with soaring energy costs urgently need government support. Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt confirmed ahead of Christmas that he is preparing an extension of financial support for businesses with high energy bills to be announced early in the new year.

Without this plan, retailers could see a $7.5 billion increase in energy bills, Dickinson said. Governments urgently need to make clear what future aid will look like. Otherwise, consumers will have to pay the price.

